North Alabama made quite the splash in its first year playing in Division I.
From the time the Lions opened the season by stunning Vanderbilt of the SEC to staying in the ASUN Conference title hunt late into the season, UNA impressed with a veteran team.
As the Lions embark on their second season in Division I today with their home opener against Virginia-Lynchburg, it’s now about how much higher this veteran team can climb.
Although not NCAA tournament eligible, the sky for the Lions seems to be the limit. Well, at least an ASUN Championship, anyway.
The reason for high expectations and optimism that the Lions can surpass last season’s 21-9 mark is simple. Coach Missy Tiber, who can get her 100th win with the program today, has five returning starters, three talented newcomers and several other players who got experience last season.
The five returning starters combined to average 58.3 points per game. As a team, the Lions average 71 points per game.
As good as the starting five has been – this will be their third year playing together - point guard Ivy Wallen said they can be even better.
“The starting five is connected a little differently than last year,” she said. “We are older and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It’s easier to read each other, and we are on the same page with what we want to do this year.”
Wallen, a preseason all-conference pick who averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.57 assists per game, is surrounded by talented teammates. Her sister, Emma, averaged 13.4 points, while post Brittany Panetti led the team in scoring (15.6 ppg) while shooting 62.6 percent from the field.
Versatile players Kenysha Coulson (8.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and Ansley Eubank (6.6, 4.1) round out the starting five.
The difference this season, Tiber said, is the team’s depth. She added point guard Jaila Roberts, shooting guard Jaida Bond and forward Olivia Noah, who at 6-foot-1 can play on the perimeter or go inside. Returning players Sarah Suttle, Jaylin Austin and Olivia Graham saw extended playing time year ago, while Olivia Holt redshirted.
“Depth will be a factor,” Tiber said. “One of my major concerns is keeping this team healthy, and depth will play a major factor in that. All the kids on the team are fighting for minutes. We have lots of people that can score and people have worked hard to get better at their position. That’s what I like about us now.”
Tiber also likes the versatility her roster provides.
“Now we have kids who can score inside, and that takes the pressure off Brittany because last season they were double- and triple-teaming her a lot,” Tiber said. “They won’t be able to do that this year. If they do, we’re going to knock down 3s. We are going to be tough to guard this year because we have so many weapons.”
UNA will continue to push the pace, but Tiber also wants to see better efficiency in the half-court offense. Panetti said that has been a point of emphasis in the preseason.
“Against zones, we can get a little hesitant and stagnant,” she said. “If we can improve on that we’ll be harder to guard and we can strike from multiple angles.”
Even though the Lions have a core of veterans, Tiber is aware the team is a work in progress. She is preaching patience from the players and coaches.
“We don’t have to be great right now, and we aren’t,” she said. “As time goes on we want to get better – just one percent better each time we step in (to Flowers Hall). Hopefully, by the time conference play gets here in January we are a much better basketball team.”
