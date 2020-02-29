North Alabama senior Kenysha Coulson’s athletic career didn’t always have a sole focus on basketball.
Coulson played four sports in high school, splitting time in the spring for track and soccer, basketball in the winter as well as being a top kicker for Lee-Huntsville’s football team.
Her diverse athletic background has helped her navigate through the highs and lows of a collegiate career. Despite dealing with injuries throughout three years at UNA, Coulson has stayed the course in becoming an integral piece among the five seniors for the Lions.
“A lot of (my teammates) notice that I try to push through for them, but I know a lot of them do the same,” Coulson said. “We just all have one goal, we want to win, and we’ll do what it takes.”
And for UNA, whether it’s drawing charges on defense on creating shots for herself, she fights through the pain to be there because her presence is needed.
“She kind of has that warrior-type mentality,” UNA head coach Missy Tiber said. “It’s going to take a lot to keep Kenysha off the court.”
‘I’m going to show y’all’
Soccer was Coulson’s first love growing up in Huntsville.
Although she began playing basketball at age seven, it was as late as seventh grade when Coulson decided to focus on soccer.
“I think she (loved) soccer a little more than she (loved) basketball,” Coulson’s mother, Kristi remembers. “(But) she was really just a naturally gifted athlete from the beginning. Everything she played, she was exceptional at.”
As a youngster, Coulson spent time at Huntsville’s Boys and Girls Club where she met director Calvin Fletcher, who later asked if she would be interested in playing basketball at Chapman Middle School.
Coulson said yes, which set in motion her eventual path to UNA while becoming a standout multi-sport athlete at Lee, playing soccer and running track in the spring and starring on the basketball team.
“She found that love again and I’m thankful,” Kristi said. “She probably would've went on and did well in her other sports, but it makes (me) happy that I get to watch her play basketball every day.”
Her career in football began with some good-natured joking with then-Lee football coach Kinte Welch and assistant J.T. Silas, who doubled as the girls basketball coach, that she could be the team’s kicker.
“(But) Kenysha took it as a challenge,” Silas said. “She was like ‘I’m going to show y’all’, and we were like ‘come on’, and it blew us away. She’s a competitor. It doesn’t matter what it is, she’s going to set out and prove, ‘hey, I can do this.’”
That conversation led to Coulson becoming Madison County’s first female kicker. Of course, she excelled in that role as well, going 32 for 33 on extra points and 2 for 4 on field goal tries with a long of 29 in 2015. She earned second-team all-city honors.
“I would always kick the ball over the goal in soccer, and I was like, ‘that’s about the height of a field goal, I might as well as try it,” Coulson said.
Silas and Coulson took a moribund program that had won approximately 40 games in 10 years to a 23-11 record her senior season. She was named second-team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
“She really brought the best out of people,” Silas said. “She’s tenacious, hard-nosed. She’ll run through the wall for anybody.”
The road to UNA
Coulson chose basketball for her collegiate career and spent her first year of college at Lawson State, where she caught Tiber’s attention at a tournament.
Later that night, Tiber called with a scholarship offer.
“She still plays the same … plays hard all the time,” Tiber said. “I've always been a fan of multi-sport athlete. They have a different type of toughness about them.”
Her UNA career began as a role player and was averaging around 10 points a game. Then, the first of a string of injuries began. She had a stress fracture in her foot and was forced to miss six games.
Last season, a torn labrum required surgery in the summer. This year, not only is she dealing with a partially torn plantar fasciitis but she sustained a knee injury midway through the season.
Even while dealing with injuries, Coulson has continued to thrive. Before her injury as a sophomore, she scored 17 points and dished out seven assists in a win over Union, the top team in the Gulf South Conference. From there, her confidence grew.
Coulson said she has had a good support system around her. Anna Talbot, UNA’s athletic trainer for women’s basketball, helped her with the physical side while she had a large family with four sisters to lean on emotionally.
Her toughness has never been questioned. One day she might be in a boot before practice and the next day sprinting down the court on a fast break.
Each year, her goal has been to improve. This season she wanted to improve her 3-point shooting and she has, lifting it from 31% to 45.1% with help from the Lions coaches.
In a game against Liberty on Feb. 8, the Lions were trailing and struggling offensively in the second quarter. Coulson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give UNA the lead and finished the game 5 for 7 from deep in an 86-75 win.
“It helps us greatly,” Tiber said. “She's worked really hard, now she's one of the best shooters on the team.”
‘24 hours a day’
In addition to her mother, her uncle Jason Hodges has provided support. Whether communicating back and forth or mailing gift packages or cards, Hodges was there to help when needed.
“Kenysha is a fighter; it didn’t really take a whole lot from me,” Hodges admitted. “(But), I’ve been there for her, and I always try to encourage her to keep her head up about things.”
Kristi recalls her daughter coming home from a soccer camp where Coulson listened to a motivational speaker. After that, she wanted to wear No. 24.
“(The speech) was about being the best person you can be 24 hours a day, which was actually Kobe Bryant’s saying,” said Kristi, a fan of the late basketball star.
At the time, Coulson didn’t realize she was indirectly choosing the number because of Bryant, but has since explained it had a big role in why she did.
As a mom, Kristi isn’t always wild about her daughter fighting through injuries, but sees it as a double-edged sword. She’s inspired by her drive, but also worried about her well-being.
“I know no matter what goes on in life, she's going to tackle with tenacity, she's not going to back down from something just because it hurts a little bit,” Kristi said.
Coulson carries the mindset with her. When it comes to UNA, she doesn’t always think about the impact her and the four other seniors have made in the moment, but knows she will when it’s all over.
“It's just amazing to be a part of it, to know that when I come back, we will always be remembered,” she said. “Probably one of the best teams I’ve ever played on in my life.”
