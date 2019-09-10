FLORENCE — North Alabama women’s basketball coach Missy Tiber will coach the Lions through at least 2023-24.
The school announced Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Tiber, who enters her seventh year with the Lions, on a new contract that will keep her on the sideline through the 2023-24 season.
Details of the extension were not disclosed, but the timing is not surprising given that the Lions are coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1979-80 and 1980-81. Tiber is 99-71 in six seasons, including 45-14 the past two seasons.
“I want to thank (president) Kenneth Kitts and (athletic director) Mark Linder for their confidence in me to continue to lead this program and for their tremendous support of women’s basketball,” Tiber said in a release provided by the university. “I especially want to thank my players for their tireless effort every day to move our team forward. This has been a great journey alongside some very special people including my dedicated and loyal coaching staff.”
UNA was 21-9 in its first season in Division I and advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) tournament last season. The team returns all five starters from that team.
“Our women’s basketball program over the past couple of years has experienced a great deal of success on the court, in the classroom, and in our community,” Linder said. “Coach Tiber has established a fantastic culture among her staff and the team. We are truly excited about the future of our women’s basketball program.”
