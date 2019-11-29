North Alabama (4-2) got back to its winning ways behind 56 combined points from Emma and Ivy Wallen as the Lions pushed past Alabama A&M, 80-65 on Friday in the first game of the Denver Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic.
Two days after falling to Samford 79-63 at Flowers Hall on Wednesday, UNA picked up a win over the Bulldogs in a game where head coach Missy Tiber used a boxing analogy to preach to her players the importance of getting back up after getting knocked down.
“I thought it was a pretty gutsy performance,” Tiber said. “We fought, we got back up and did what we needed to do to win the game.”
Ivy Wallen led the way with 33 points, going 5-for-9 behind the 3-point line where Tiber said “Ivy was just being Ivy.” Emma Wallen also found success on the offensive end with 23 points as well as going 5-for-8 on 3-pointers. The Lions jumped out to a 13-point lead by the end of the first quarter and held a comfortable lead throughout the game.
“They both got good looks and were able to knock them down,” Tiber said. “(It was about) the right people making the right shots at the right time. And make sure we’re making the best shot for the team.”
Although the bulk of the offensive came from the two sisters, Tiber was impressed with the play of Brittany Panetti, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
She finished with five fouls but Tiber was pleased with her mindset on the court.
“Brittany had one of her best games all year,” Tiber said. “Not scoring-wise, (but) her aggressiveness. That’s what we asked her to do and we needed that back. She really did that today.”
Tiber said the staff asked the players to do a few things differently against the Bulldogs. The response was a first-quarter performance in which UNA held Alabama A&M to just over 17 percent from the field.
Spearheaded in the charge was the play of senior guard Ansley Eubank, who Tiber said doesn’t often get the recognition, but has improved immensely on the defensive end.
“She really worked her butt off today defensively, she’s a good defender,” Tiber said.
The only negative Tiber saw was the chances the Lions gave Alabama A&M with turnovers, as UNA had 22 and the Bulldogs turned it into 25 points.
Returning from a knee injury on Wednesday was senior Kenysha Coulson, who struggled from the field but still managed to score five points. Tiber said it will take some time for her to get back to where she was before, which has frustrated her.
The Lions will play UC-Irvine tomorrow at 1 p.m. The Anteaters are 3-3 on the season and fell to Denver, 83-75 after UNA’s game Friday.
UC-Irvine is led by senior guard Lauren Saiki (16.6 points per game) and junior forward Jordan Sanders (15.8 ppg). In 2018, the Anteaters finished 20-11 and lost to UC-Davis in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tournament.
“They’re good, they’re a good team, they’re well coached, they run a lot of stuff and they execute really well,” Tiber said. “We’re going to have to play good tomorrow to
