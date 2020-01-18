When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: Flowers Hall, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable Starters
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16.8 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 12.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 13.8 ppg)
FGCU: G Davion Wingate (5-6, R-Sr., 16.9 ppg); G Keri Jewett-Giles (5-6, R-Sr., 15.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg); G Kerstie Phills (5-9, R-Jr., 7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G Nasrin Ulel (5-5, Gr., 12.7 ppg); F Tytonia Adderly (5-10, Sr., 7.0 ppg, 9.7 rpg)
Game notes: Both teams come into the matchup on a four-game winning streaks this season, but FGCU is currently on a 32-game conference winning streak. … The winner of this game will take the top spot in the ASUN conference standings. … The Eagles won their third straight ASUN conference championship last season en route to a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament in which they lost to Miami in the first round. … FGCU, like UNA, returns a lot of experience, having only lost one starter from last year’s squad. … The Eagles are ranked No. 5 in the Women’s Mid-Major poll and received votes in the NCAA Top 25 coaches’ poll. … FGCU is coached by Karl Smesko, who is in his 18th year with the program. Entering this season, Smesko had a 514-119 record with the Eagles, which makes him third winningest active coach in NCAA Division I. … UNA survived a late push from Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Monday, but prevailed in overtime, 76-71. … Ivy Wallen led again with 16 points, but the Lions once again got a solid performance from Olivia Noah (13 points) who hit a 3-pointer in the early portion of overtime to put the Lions ahead before a trey from Wallen later sealed it. … Noah has scored in double figures in each of the last three games. … FGCU beat UNA in two games last year, 68-52 at Flowers Hall and 76-51 in Fort Myers, Florida.
- Michael Hebert
