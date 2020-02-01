When: Today, noon
Where: Jacksonville, Florida
TV/Radio: SEC+, FM-97.1
PROBABLE STARTERS
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 17.2 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 11.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 12.1 ppg)
JACKSONVILLE: G Destiny Marshall (5-10, So., 16.4 ppg); G Kiara Meeks (5-8, Sr., 7.5 ppg); G Shakayla Nevitt (5-10, R-Sr., 12.8 ppg), C Shalonda Neely (6-0, R-Sr., 7.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg); G Alexis Burns (5-10, Sr., 4.8 ppg).
GAME NOTES
The second matchup of the season between the two teams, North Alabama leads the all-time series 3-0. … UNA won the first meeting 76-65 on Jan. 6 at Flowers Hall. Olivia Noah scored 26 points in the game and the Dolphins’ Destiny Marshall finished with 25. … UNA is coming of a __-__ loss to Kennesaw on the road while Jacksonville is on a two-game win streak after wins over Lipscomb and Kennesaw State. … Marshall is fifth in the ASUN in scoring at 16.4 points per game and leads the ASUN in scoring during league contests at 20.7 ppg. … UNA’s Ivy Wallen leads the ASUN in scoring at 17.2 ppg. With 1,620 points in her career, Wallen is three points shy of becoming the Lions’ all-time leading scorer. She would pass former player Amber Deline (2000-03). … UNA head coach Missy Tiber is seeking career win No. 300 with a win. Tiber is 299-232 in her career and 113-76 in seven seasons with the Lions. … This game is also significant in the ASUN standings. A win for Jacksonville would put them at 5-3 in conference play and tied with UNA. The Lions can maintain sole possession of second place behind FGCU with a win regardless of North Florida’s outcome in its game with Kennesaw. The Lions defeated North Florida 54-51 on Jan. 4. … UNA will hit the road again on Feb. 3 at NJIT before returning home to Flowers Hall to face Liberty on Feb. 8.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.