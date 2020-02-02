When head women’s tennis Brice Bishop coach discussed his thoughts on the upcoming season, he was reminded of a team quote that he used for his team.
“Fear is a liar,” Bishop said. “We are not going to be afraid of anybody.”
The women’s team is composed of only one senior Nina Linke and one junior Elise Sickle. The rest of the team is filled out by sophomores (Payton Andrews, Sydney Flesch, Megan Humphreys) and freshmen (Nicole Reilly, Kaylais Going, and Lee-Taylor Bishop).
A team that lost three seniors understandably will deal with making early adjustments.
But moving forward, Bishop was certain on one thing when it comes to this team - the confidence he has in his team to improve.
“This is the fun part of being a coach,” Bishop said. “This is a challenge. I think every competitor deep down loves a challenge. As long as we compete, we are going to be okay. We are looking to continue to develop the right culture so that moving forward when the bells and whistles are right, we can make that right run.”
Similar to the men’s team, Bishop created a schedule that allows strong early competition, the ability to guarantee court time by playing in indoor facilities, and to compile film to review with his team.
The early portion of the season has seen a SEC/ACC split set of two matches each with Tennessee and Louisville.
Linke said playing teams that likely will make the NCAA tournament will only help the Lions down the road.
“Playing two teams that likely make the NCAA tournament kinda exposed us,” Linke said. “That only helps us to pick up our level and to just compete without pressure. It also helps to just try out things and that’s really important to get better for conference play.”
Conference play kicks off March 26 with a match against North Florida. The schedule feature three home matches.
Upon entering conference play, Linke had enormous respect for the other teams and hopes for one main accomplishment at the end of play.
“The level of play is pretty high,” she said. “All of them play hard and they don’t give you any free points. It’s a tough conference and i just hope we get better every game and compete at a high level.”
