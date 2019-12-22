In the first game for North Alabama at the Georgia State Classic in Atlanta, the Lions struggled at the start against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville but went on a 15-2 run before the half to gain the edge in a 85-67 win.
The win was UNA’s fifth in a row, and the leader on Saturday was freshman guard Jaida Bond, who scored a career-high 26 points. She hit four 3-pointers and was 7 for 12 from the field.
“I’m just really pleased with where she’s at lately,” UNA head coach Missy Tiber said of Bond. “She’s a humble kid, (I’m) really happy for her because of how hard she works.”
The game didn’t start out great for the Lions, who trailed 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. Tiber said her team was sluggish out of the gate, missed easy shots, turned the ball over and allowed the Cougars to dictate the tempo.
In the closing minutes of the second quarter, UNA led 30-28 before Olivia Noah hit a 3-pointer and followed it up with another jump shot to put the Lions ahead by seven at the break. Noah finished with 10 points. The Lions never trailed from that point and took advantage in the second half.
“All of a sudden we start scoring in bunches and we’re capable of that,” Tiber said. “We just have to break down and get stops defensively.”
In her first game back from a hamstring injury that kept her out of the previous two games, Ivy Wallen scored 16 points and dished out 10 assists in only 21 minutes.
Tiber said Wallen was about 80 percent in terms of her health, but still made a difference with her play.
“That’s just the type of player she’s capable of being,” Tiber said. “We’re just a different team when she’s out there on the court.”
The Lions play South Carolina State today at Georgia State at noon. Tiber is pleased with her team’s play, but still thinks the Lions can be better.
“Our defensive maturity to start the game and over the course of the game needs to get better,” Tiber said. “But we can score, we have a lot of weapons.”
