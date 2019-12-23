ATLANTA, Ga. — All five starters reached double figures Sunday, North Alabama's women’s basketball team rolled to a 99-46 win over South Carolina State.
The win gave the Lions a two-game sweep in the Georgia State Classic. It was the sixth straight victory for the Lions (9-2).
UNA got off to a fast start and never looked back. The Lions scored the game’s first nine points and held the Bulldogs without a field goal for the first 4:06.
Emma Wallen scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter. The total moves her into fourth place on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,437 points.
North Alabama led 27-10 at the end of the first quarter and took a 45-17 lead into the break. As a team, the Lions shot 56.3 percent in the opening two periods, but were even better in the second half.
A 3-pointer by Ansley Eubank started a 19-2 North Alabama run to open the second half. Six different UNA players scored during the spurt. A basket and free throw by Jaida Bond capped a three-point play and gave the Lions a 64-21 lead with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter.
UNA led 78-32 heading into the final frame.
UNA closed the game on another 19-2 run, holding the Bulldogs without a field goal for the final 6:41.
Eubank finished the game with season-high totals in points (16) and rebounds (10) to record a double-double. Brittany Panetti added 12 points while Ivy Wallen and Kenysha Coulson scored 10 points each.
UNA will play at Iowa State on Dec. 30 before opening ASUN Conference play in January. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the ISU campus in Ames, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.