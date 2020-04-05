Raymond Housel is familiar with making adjustments to the youth baseball season.
The state's director of Dixie Youth baseball, Housel remembers when towns like Phil Campbell, Hackleburg and Tuscaloosa were slammed by a tornado in April 2011. With schools and fields damaged, some youth teams didn’t play as many games that season.
But 2020 has been a different case entirely.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shut down sports at all levels and other group activities throughout the world. High school sports in Alabama have been called off for the rest of the semester.
Local community parks and recreation departments have put spring sports leagues on hiatus.
With little clarity on when the coronavirus might subside, it’s hard to know when – or if – there will be a spring sports season for local children this year.
“The whole world’s turned upside down right now,” Housel said.
Wait-and-see mode
For now, everyone makes the best plans they can and waits.
“We are waiting on the Alabama state board of health and the CDC to allow us to play baseball,” Housel said.
“We have not called off our season.”
Housel said some Dixie Youth leagues throughout the state play at community-owned fields. In those cases, even if Dixie Youth were to resume its league this spring, the individual communities would also have to open those parks for teams to be able to play.
Since schools are closed for the semester, Housel said it’s “possible” Dixie Youth leagues based at schools would have to move locations.
Many of the Shoals’ sports leagues outside of the four main cities (Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia) are part of Dixie Youth.
Housel said there were 120-125 Dixie Youth leagues in the state last year, with 17,000 children involved.
He said All-Star teams will be chosen if possible, but the priority is to get in a regular season of some kind because only 25% of kids make All-Stars but everyone plays in the regular season.
“That’s what we’re about, the kids playing,” he said.
Housel said Dixie Youth teams typically play 12-15 games, but there won’t be a mandatory minimum this year given the circumstances. But Housel knows there’s no guarantee this year of even completing a shortened season.
“As the days go by, I don’t know how it’s going to work out,” Housel said.
Community impact
Dawn Woodall is assistant athletic director for the Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation department. Games in that community were originally set to start Monday, but the CDC is currently asking people not to gather in groups of 10 or more.
“We’re not going to do anything in May,” Woodall said Wednesday. “We’re hoping to have a modified season in June and July.”
Woodall said if sports can resume she’d like to work around July 4 but does not want the season to go until August.
“(We’re) looking at just playing a couple of games a week for maybe four to five weeks,” she said.
Woodall said some coaches had asked in March if they could practice with permission of their players' parents, but the parks department is not allowing that and has closed most facilities, including baseball and softball fields.
Woodall said approximately 500 children were signed up for either baseball or softball this spring in Muscle Shoals, and she recognizes a season later in the summer might not work for all families.
“We’ve given out a few refunds, but most people are just excited about the possibility of getting to play,” she said.
The lack of games is a significant issue for part-time workers such as umpires, who are missing out on expected income.
For the league, Woodall said teams had been chosen and uniforms had been ordered. No games also means no concession sales, though that is partially countered by not having to buy concessions to resell.
But regardless of the financial details, it’s a bummer.
“I don’t want to say it wouldn’t impact us too much,” Woodall said. “(But) it’s not going to cost as much in terms of dollars as much as in overall community.”
Considering alternatives
Randy Burns, the athletic director for Florence Parks and Recreation, said the city’s parks have been shut down and all practices for community sports are currently banned.
Approximately 1,400 kids were signed up for baseball, softball and soccer in Florence’s leagues. Monday was the original start date, but that obviously won’t happen. Burns said he’s sent two emails to parents updating them on the situation.
“We hope to have a season at some point,” he said. “We don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way.”
Burns said he wants teams to have at least two weeks to practice before games start, so games might take place in June or July as opposed to April and May.
Traditionally, select baseball and softball players in various age divisions are chosen for All-Star teams at the end of the regular season, and those All-Star teams represent their age division and community in postseason games.
“I don’t know if we’d be able to do All-Stars this year,” Burns said.
One exception would be for the 12U baseball team that qualified for the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri, with its performance last year, when those kids were 11 and under.
They are set to be one of 10 American teams in a 20-team field and have already raised money for the trip, Burns said. As of now, that World Series tournament is still scheduled to be played this summer.
Woodall said Muscle Shoals has already decided “for sure” it will not be picking All-Star teams this year.
Instead, local parks and rec directors are considering some kind of local postseason tournament featuring teams from various Shoals communities. That would eliminate the need for travel. Kids would stay with their regular-season teams.
“The city recreation departments have been in discussion about possibly trying to play in June and July if this is possible,” Ricky Canup, Sheffield Parks and Rec director, said in an email.
“We cannot make any decisions until we know when we can open our parks. We are talking about all playing together and having a tournament at the end of July. Of course, we have no clue what the parents will do even if we can do this.”
Woodall acknowledged details about such a tournament aren’t set yet and Muscle Shoals Parks and Rec will also have to gauge parents’ interest in that setup.
“Maybe we can get something like that together,” she said.
The coronavirus has already cost the Florence Parks and Rec department a few big events. The Lauderdale County softball tournament, Florence softball bash and AHSAA North Regional softball tournament were all on the calendar for the Florence Sportsplex, and all have been called off.
Burns said the Florence softball bash was going to bring in more than 40 teams and the AHSAA North Regional would have included more than 50 teams.
Burns said the Florence Sportsplex will host the AHSAA North Regional next year and then communities will bid to host it from 2022-24.
Community league directors hope local children don't have to have a spring without ballgames.
“We definitely want to play," Woodall said.
