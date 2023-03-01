BIRMINGHAM — Covenant Christian didn’t start off its state semifinal game any differently. The plan has been rather simple all year.
Give the ball to either Trey Kellogg or Jalen Chandler. Monday’s 47-26 win against Florala, propelling the Eagles into Thursday's Class 1A state championship game against Oakwood Academy, began with Kellogg driving toward the basket. He was looking for a cutting Chandler.
Florala smartly (though it didn’t help too much) did its homework. A double-team quickly arrived and Kellogg instead passed to the man that was left open.
Henry Glover didn’t flinch and took the open 3-pointer. Cash it.
Glover is one of several Eagles’ players that get left out of the limelight at times. It is rare that Kellogg and Chandler aren’t the two high scorers, almost dueling with one another to see who gets more.
But the wins for Covenant (30-3) take more of a group effort. There’s Glover. Also Andrew Brackin and Reagan Lawson. Off the bench, a sizeable dose of Cayden Smith and Micah Estave.
“They’re so even-keeled. Henry hit that first 3 of the game. We ran a play that was looking for Jalen and they doubled Jalen,” coach Bret Waldrep said. “He knocked it down. Reagan, Micah, Henry, Cayden, Andrew, all those guys. They play a great role and everybody on the team trusts them.
“I’m happy for them for how much they contribute.”
There’s plenty those players offer. They can make the open jumpers. They play defense and create steals. They often dive on the floor after loose balls — the scrapes and bruises covered with tape or bandages prove it — and do other things that most don’t want to.
“It’s just kinda where we all fit in,” Brackin said. “We fit into our roles throughout the season. It just works.”
Opponents rightfully give a lot of attention to Kellogg and Chandler. For Chandler, the first half of Monday’s game featured frustration. He had three turnovers and was 1-for-4 shooting. No matter, because someone can pick him up.
“We all got a role,” Smith said. “Don’t matter if they’re producing or not, we all got something to do. If one ain’t producing, we can come in and have each other’s backs.”
Chandler regained his rhythm in the second half, scoring 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting. He added six rebounds and four assists in the third and fourth quarters. There was no need to worry during the tumultuous stretch.
“When I wasn’t playing good, these guys tell me to keep my head up,” Chandler said. “That’s to Reagan Lawson, I’ll give him that. Talking to me every possession out there. In timeouts, telling me to keep my head up, keep playing, keep fighting, keep battling.”
A good pep talk won’t be found in the box score. The win, however, will. And to get one more of those to raise a trophy and get a ring, they’ll do whatever it takes.
“They’ve always embraced it. They’re just those kids that are happy to do whatever you want them to do to win,” Waldrep said. “They don’t care. They don’t care if they don’t play, they don’t care if they play 32 minutes. They just want to help us win.”
Of course, Kellogg and Chandler make it pretty easy for them to do their jobs.
“When they’re cooking, just give them the ball,” Brackin said. “Let them do it. Just do our job.”
