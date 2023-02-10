MUSCLE SHOALS — Shoals Christian was at the free throw line in the final minute of the Class 1A, Area 16 girls championship on Friday. At that point, however, the deficit was too much to overcome.
While the Flame had hands on knees and were a bit frustrated, Ashlee Gann glanced over at the small-but-rowdy Eagles student section. She got the cue from one of her friends.
Gann proceeded to hit a flurry of dance moves while the free throw was in the air (whether she actually knows one move is called the “cabbage patch” is up for debate).
"I did not (see her),” girls coach PJ Winston said. “I wish I could dance. I can’t dance at all.”
Winston was probably the only person that didn’t see it, and he could have benefited from it.
“That was spur of the moment and I was looking at my friend because we have a dance routine,” Gann said. “I was just so excited that it just came out. I didn’t mean to, it just started happening.”
Regardless of if it was on purpose, it was warranted. The 41-33 win marked the first time Gann, who has played since seventh grade, was a part of Covenant winning an area title.
Gann scored 17 points and was 10-for-10 on free throws to lead the Eagles (16-6). Sarah Davis scored 21 points for the Flame (16-7), who will travel to Belgreen in a subregional. Covenant will host Hackleburg.
The Covenant boys, meanwhile, have grown comfortable with standing on a ladder while holding scissors. They cruised to a 72-51 win over Shoals Christian to take the boys area championship.
For the defending Class 1A state champions, that’s far from the last net they want to cut this year.
“It’s very exciting. Everyone thought we wouldn’t be here since (Covenant) lost five seniors,” said senior Jalen Chandler, who is in his first year at Covenant. “That’s one thing we got off our bucket list. We got five more (wins) to go.”
Chandler scored 27 points and Trey Kellogg 26 for the Eagles (26-3). JD Bachofer led the Flame (20-9) with 13. Isiah Shaw and Sam Storie each added 10. Covenant will host Vina and Shoals Christian will travel to Hackleburg in subregional matchups.
During the girls game, the entire boys team brought the energy in the student section. Trey Kellogg, also a first-year senior at Covenant, and Chandler were front and center, jumping and holding up 3-pointer signals.
That seems to be the effect Covenant has on people, no matter how long they’ve been a part of it.
“I love it, man,” Eagles boys coach Bret Waldrop said. “Before we even got to playing games, I came up here — it was like a random Tuesday — junior high girls and boys game, no varsity games that day. And Jalen and Trey are on the front row with our other guys.
“All of them are there and they’re just right there jumping with them. … That really is what I love about this place.”
Likewise for the girls team during the boys game.
“Covenant is so good about coming together and supporting each other for all sports,” Gann said. “Some don’t get as much love, but basketball is one where everybody comes together. We make signs, we make T-shirts.”
Both teams met at center court for a photo holding the area championship plaques. They migrated to watch each other cut the nets on both baskets. And now they’ll both host subregional games.
“To be a small school, everyone knows everybody,” senior Micah Estave said. “It just makes it that much more special. To have Trey and Jalen come in, it makes it even more special to be able to create a bond like that.”
