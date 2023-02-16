MUSCLE SHOALS — Ashlee Gann had to sit and think for a minute. Covenant Christian hadn’t seen a ton of success in her six years of playing varsity.
On top of that, longtime coach Bill Deegan — a coach at Covenant for 25 years and after whom the Eagles’ home court is now named — announced his retirement last summer. PJ Winston, who was an assistant for Covenant’s boys team, decided to take the lead role for the girls.
With that came a lot of unknowns. Gann surmised the team — no matter who the coach is — might not have been able to win the area title for the first time since she’d been there. Or get back to the Northwest Regional.
“I had faith in (Winston),” Gann said. “But I don’t know if I had all the faith in us just yet. I don’t know.”
If she needed to see to believe it, she definitely does now. Covenant (16-6) will face Addison (22-10) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hanceville.
“I think the more practices we had. We did good in games, but sometimes we would do bad,” Gann said. “But I could tell a difference in our practices this year and I could tell the (results) were gonna be different this year.”
Winston didn’t have to take the head coaching job. He would have been plenty comfortable staying as an assistant with the boys team, which looks to be well on its way to repeating as the Class 1A state champion.
It wasn’t about comfort for Winston, however. He still spends plenty of time around the boys team and usually is on the bench during those games. But he saw the potential and took on the challenge.
“I knew we had some work, but we got some good girls,” Winston said. “I was saying to myself, ‘If we can put the work in, we can get there hopefully.’ And we did.”
Of course, all the work he had planned was put on hold for a month or so. More than half of his players were on Covenant’s state runner-up volleyball team. There were a few days between that final volleyball match — a loss to Addison — and the first basketball game, so it was learn-as-you-go.
“From the time of us just starting, because we got started late,” Winston said. “The way they progressed, man. I’m so proud of them.”
Boys coach Bret Waldrep enjoys seeing the girls succeed just as much.
“We hated to lose coach Deegan to retirement, but I knew PJ could step in and bring some excitement to the girls and some great basketball knowledge,” Waldrep said. “He’s such a great guy, and he’s done a really great job with them this year.”
There were some nerves to start. And some growing pains. At this point though, there’s one thing Winston knows for certain: He has no regrets.
“I didn’t know what to expect to be honest when I started off,” Winston said. “I knew Ashlee was a special player and I knew we had some seniors that were experienced. So I just thank God for the opportunity.”
