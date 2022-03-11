Cubs Pirates Baseball
The Chicago Cubs announced on Friday they have signed manager David Ross to a contract through 2024. Ross played two seasons at Auburn University and helped lead the Tigers to the College World Series in 1997. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and the team agreed Friday to a contract extension through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025.

