Deshler High has pushed back the start of its 2020 football season to Sept. 4 due to COVID-19, athletic director Patrick Smith said.
The Tigers' game Muscle Shoals has been moved from Aug. 20 to Sept. 25. Deshler's game against rival Russellville has been canceled.
Smith said cross country and volleyball schedules have not been changed as of now.
Deshler paused workouts briefly this summer after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
But Smith said numerous football players have had to miss practice lately after being exposed to family members or other people who tested positive for COVID-19.
If players have to miss too many practices, they may fall short of practicing enough during the acclimation period to be able to play in early games without the season being delayed.
"We don't want to go out unprepared to play and we don't want to put any kid at risk that we don't have to when it comes to COVID-19," Smith said.
The last year Deshler and Russellville didn't play each other in football was 1987, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
Deshler's football schedule is as follows, with all games at 7 p.m.:
Sept. 4 - at West Limestone
Sept. 11 - West Morgan
Sept. 18 - at Brooks
Sept. 25 - Muscle Shoals
Oct. 2 - at Wilson
Oct. 9 - Rogers
Oct. 16 - at Priceville
Oct. 23 - Central
Oct. 29 - Colbert County
