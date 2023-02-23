HANCEVILLE — Some of their jaws dropped. Some put their hands over their faces or on their heads.
The first gesture from coach Jana Killen after Deshler’s 68-64 loss to Priceville in the Northwest Regional final on Thursday was putting her arm around Chloe Siegel.
The shock of it didn’t go away easily. The Bulldogs swarmed and jumped around on the court. Coach Terrie Nelson fell to the floor. Few — if any at all — expected Priceville to be the team that exited the regional unscathed.
And after Deshler defeated top-ranked Good Hope on Saturday, the road to a repeat state championship was smooth, right?
That’s why you play the games.
“We weren’t comfortable. I mean, Priceville’s good,” Killen said. “I’m not gonna say we relaxed and they won. We gave all we had to try to beat Priceville. … Maybe it took some out of us physically (playing Good Hope), but mentally and our heart, we knew how good Priceville was.”
Priceville proved it in a hurry. Both teams had 32 rebounds. Deshler had 14 turnovers and Priceville had 12. The lone difference in the game was Priceville shot 24-for-57 to Deshler’s 22-for-57.
The Bulldogs built up a 12-point lead in the third quarter that the Tigers (30-5) evaporated. But Priceville (22-9) continued matching punches.
“It was gonna be Deshler or Good Hope,” Nelson said. Being in the same area, Priceville was familiar with Good Hope. The Bulldogs lost to Deshler by four earlier in the year. “We knew it was gonna be one or the other. … I told (the players) that we were gonna beat one of those two teams in the final.”
Deshler eighth-grader Reece Davis led all scorers with 23. Chloe Siegel scored 21 points, including six 3-pointers. Raegan Rickard tallied seven points, six assists and 10 rebounds.
Leslie Hames had 17 points for the Bulldogs and Lauren Hames 14.
Siegel and Deshler have become synonymous since she began playing varsity basketball. Her name is already on the wall next to several other Tigers greats. She owns the national high school record for made 3-pointers. The 2022 state championship is an immortalization.
“Deshler’s meant the world to me,” the senior and North Alabama signee said. “I wouldn’t want to wear any other name across my chest. Coach Killen’s given me everything since I was a little fourth-grader to this point now.
“I guess I just wish I had two more games in this uniform. But this community has brought me so much love and encouragement and support from the moment I got here.”
Siegel is leaving more behind than just a shiny ring or a name on the wall. Rickard attested to that.
“A legacy. She’s amazing. She’s made me a better point guard,” the junior said. “I couldn’t have done nothing without her. Just always knowing where she’s at and knowing she can make it if I can get it to her. It’s amazing.”
Whether the season ended hoisting a trophy or with no postseason at all, Killen would’ve reacted the same. During games, there’s a bunch of players. In nearly every other moment, a bunch of daughters.
“I’m very motherly toward them. I love them hard,” Killen fought back some emotion. “I get on them hard, but I love them hard. It’s special to watch them as they’ve grown and turned into beautiful young women. And they’re so classy.”
In terms of Deshler’s program after a stunning loss and an earlier finish than expected? It will be just fine.
“We got Jana Killen as our head coach,” Rickard said.
Killen didn’t hesitate to add: “And I got Raegan Rickard as my point guard.”
