I was there when Alabama made Gino Torretta and the Miami Hurricanes look silly at the 1993 Sugar Bowl in a 34-13 national championship-clinching win.
I was there when Cody Gross made a short touchdown run in the closing seconds to beat Indiana, Pa., for North Alabama’s first of three consecutive football national championships, also in 1993.
I was there when Stewart Cink hit the first tee shot by a local golfer in a U.S. Open championship at Oakland Hills in 1996, and I was there when he teed it up for the first time in the Masters in 1997 when some young phenom named Tiger Woods was bursting onto the PGA Tour scene.
I was there for the Prayer at Jordan-Hare and thought nothing would top that. A few weeks later, I was there for Kick Six and couldn’t believe what I was seeing.
I was there for Auburn 22, Oregon 19 and Florida State 34, Auburn 31.
I was there for Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14 and still haven’t seen Manti Te’o’s girlfriend. Neither has he.
I was there for Tua and 26 and also for Collin Sexton’s mad dash at the SEC basketball tournament to beat Texas A&M.
I was there when Colbert County’s Ozzie Newsome was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame.
I’ve been there to see a countless number of our area teams celebrate state championships – too many, in fact, to recount.
Today, at least on a fulltime basis, it comes to an end as I am semi-retiring after 38 years in the business, including 29 at the TimesDaily. The grind, as they say, has become a grind. The six- and seven-day work weeks aren’t nearly as much fun as they used to be, and not all of the changes in the industry have been for the better.
I got my first job in newspapers around 1970. Yep, I was a paper boy, and it was a dream job because I was the first person each morning to scour the sports pages for the major league boxscores.
The writing came later - in 1975 and 1976 when I transferred (legally) from St. John’s Prep to Robinson High. For some reason the school’s guidance counselor inserted me into a journalism class. There, I was entrusted with writing sports for the school paper ‘The Hawk’. I don’t know how many issues we had that year, but I seem to remember it was printed on that blue, distinct-smelling mimeograph paper.
And I was hooked.
I got my first paycheck as a sports writer in 1982 at the Cullman Times – I think they hired me for $165 a week. Sadly, writers at newspapers today – what’s left of us anyway – still don’t make a lot more than that.
Being a sports writer has allowed me to travel to places and write about events that most sports fans envy. It seems like every week somebody wants to tag along with me and “carry my notebook” just to be able to get into games for free. Those same people never ask if they can come in and work until 1 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. on football Friday nights, though.
Unless you are in the business, it’s impossible to describe the adrenaline rush from cranking out stories at big events on deadline. A lot of the time, for me anyway, you don’t even remember what you have written until the next morning when you re-read it online or in the print version of the TimesDaily.
Sometimes, it’s not half bad. Other times, it’s more like, ‘Why didn’t you write it differently, you big dummy?”
Covering big games and events have been great, but what has really made the job rewarding is being able to tell stories about people.
It’s been about attending a tough man competition and talking to regular people about why they want to jump in the ring and potentially get the heck beat out of them.
It’s about meeting 75-year-old Sonny Ayers, his days dwindling because of cancer, mark off a bucket list item by standing behind the catcher while then-Cincinnati Reds pitcher David Weathers zipped in a mixture of fastballs and curveballs.
It’s been about interviewing Ivy, Emma and Ella Wallen as eighth graders and then seeing them win five straight state championships and continue their success at UNA.
It’s been about jumping on the UNA softball bandwagon in 2016 and covering the Lions all the way to a national championship and watching them have so much fun doing it.
It’s been about watching UNA go from being a big fish in Division II to trying to make a name for itself in Division I.
It’s been about hanging out with Taylor Stidham and watching her hit golf balls even though she is legally blind.
I’ve had incredible co-workers who have become best friends. I’ve had unbelievable mentors who inspired me, and I hope I have inspired some others with my writing. I can’t thank my employers who bit the financial bullet to allow me to cover what I felt was needed to be covered.
Not bad for a kid who grew up in Puerto Rico with no discernable skills except that he liked to write and loved sports. I hope that something I wrote along the way made you laugh or cry or take pause to think about an issue in a different way.
I thank you for letting me tell those stories and thanks for reading.
