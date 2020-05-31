Gregg Dewalt, who has worked at the TimesDaily for 29 years with the last 15 as sports editor, is calling it a career.
Dewalt, an award-winning sports journalist in five decades, is retiring. He served as sports editor of the TD twice.
"There have been a ton of really good coaches and people to work with and that's made my job much easier," Dewalt said.
Dewalt, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association's premier writing award in 2016, will remain active with the TimesDaily, though in a limited role.
"I appreciate the late Mike Goens hiring me in Florence and working side-by-side with the late Jeff McIntyre," Dewalt said. "They both have meant so much to me. More than anything, I appreciate the hard work of everybody who has been along side me. They are too numerous to mention, and they've made me look good."
Stacy Long, who has covered state of Alabama sports for the last quarter century, will follow Dewalt as the TimesDaily's sports editor.
"I hope I can live up to Gregg's high standard," Long said.
