Chloe Siegel waited patiently, holding her ticket stub. She just witnessed her former Deshler teammate, Emma Kate Tittle, put up a career high in points for the North Alabama women’s team.
It might have felt a little weird for Siegel to be the fan, but she was able to swallow her pride for the moment. After the commotion subsided, the freshman walked over to Siegel, whom she had shared the court with just a year before.
It was all for nothing.
“I think she had like 23 or 24. It was a career high or something,” Siegel said. “I went up to her and was like, ‘Hey, can I have your autograph? You’re the Emma Kate Tittle.’ She was like, ‘Bro, shut up. No, you can’t have it.’
“So she didn’t give it to me. I was upset. I was like, bruh, I want your autograph. I was gonna frame it.”
Tittle’s excuse after the game was a lame one. She claimed to not have a pen, though that would have been easy to find. So maybe Siegel will try again next season, when the two are teammates once again.
Or, perhaps, it will be Tittle begging Siegel for one.
“I don’t know about that,” Siegel said. “Depends on how I come in and play.”
Chalk it up as some extra motivation for now. She’s more excited to be teammates with Tittle once again. The duo led Deshler to a state championship in 2022, and Siegel signed with UNA knowing she’d only have to wait a year to share the court again.
“From the time I committed last year to now, I’ve just been looking forward to that,” Siegel said. “I mean, I’m excited to play with her again. We did a lot of great things together last year so I think we’re both excited to kind of rekindle the magic we had last year.”
There’s not much longer to wait. Siegel, the TimesDaily’s large school All-Area girls player of the year, moves in at the end of May before the Lions’ summer workouts begin. Until then, she’s learning to adjust to how much tougher playing in college will be.
Siegel certainly made high school look easy, though. She set the national record for career 3-pointers this season. She’s a two-time Class 4A first-team All-State player, and she holds just about every scoring record there is at Deshler.
Playing in college, she professed, is going to be quite the change for her. There’s an uptick in competition — both on the team and with the opponents. For the first time in a while, she will be the freshman that has to earn time on the floor.
“Pace (in college) is different. Shot clock, everybody is good, everybody wants to be out there playing,” Siegel said. “It’s gonna be a very different environment.”
The change in pace means having to alter the workouts. Along with getting hundreds of shots up and lifting weights, she has started running more. Sometimes it’s distance and sometimes it’s sprints. All the time, it’s no fun.
“I hate running,” Siegel said. “You gotta be a good one to run. I hate running. Don’t tell (UNA) coach (Missy) Tiber that.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.