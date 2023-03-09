FLORENCE — Drew Beddingfield had barely managed to utter two words before one of his teammates needed to interject.
An age-based joke (of sorts) that was.
“Super senior,” redshirt-freshman Elijah Hartnett called out in relation to his fellow defensive lineman’s veteran status.
Beddingfield is one of North Alabama’s longest-tenured players — receiver Takairee Kenebrew and linebacker Jakob Cummings being the others. They’ve been with the program since the Lions’ first Division I season in 2018, but this has been their first offseason that’s featured a complete overhaul of the coaching staff.
So, it’s been a little different.
“This fall is going to be my sixth college football season — the old head,” Beddingfield said after a laugh. “I’m just really excited. (The new coaching staff) came in and they’re personal with you. They got some energy. They’re a little bit younger.
“(Defensive coordinator Brock) Caraboa is on me every day in the weight room, trying to motivate me. He’s got that factor. Coach (Thomas) Johnston, who is with the D-line, he’s a younger guy and he can kind of relate to us a little bit more. It’s been fun to have him.”
On Tuesday — the first day of the Lions’ spring practice — head coach Brent Dearmon and his staff looked energetic. Everything from the 11-on-11 sessions to the individual drills moved at a quick pace.
At one point, the offense didn’t break the huddle with enough urgency, so Dearmon sent them back to the sideline to try again. A few plays later, it was the defense that needed the redo.
"I try to create chaos, that's my goal — for coaches included,” Dearmon said. “What we try to do is practice at an unreal pace and tempo and then that way, games are easy. It's never going to be as fast as we make it out here. I try to blare the speakers right behind the quarterbacks' ears to make it hard on them.
“I'm yelling and screaming, but we're trying to create chaos every chance we get."
Off the field, it’s been a little more calm. There’s been the usual meetings and lifting and conditioning sessions, but it’s been important for the staff to learn their players as people, too.
It’s part of the reason Dearmon had the players and coaches compete in a 10-team TikTok challenge over the past month. Coaches chose their own players and not necessarily the ones they were hired to coach.
Caraboa’s winning group featured four offensive players and a special-teamer.
“They’re always like if you come to me, I’ll sit down with you for an hour, 30 minutes or whatever just to talk so you know something like the back of your hand,” defensive lineman Kam’ron Green said. “Coach Dearmon is always saying if you don’t know your assignment, you don’t look like good players on film and no one wants that.
“But with these coaches, they want you to be a good player. It’s a family atmosphere. It’s more than just football and that’s what helps winning. I love it.”
Of the assistants on staff, most graduated college between 2011-13. Receiver coach Samie Parker is an exception, but he left Oregon after the 2003 season to play in the NFL. There are some other assistants who graduated as late as 2021.
So far, as previously noted, they’ve gotten some strong reviews.
“It’s awesome,” quarterback Noah Walters said. “They came in here pretty positive and pretty hyped, so it made me hyped for the season, too. All of the coaching staff is really awesome and it’s been great to get to know them, but it’s time to get to work and we’ve got to get some work in.”
Sometimes, a little bit different can be a good thing.
“For me personally, it’s been a blast,” Hartnett said. “Since Day 1, I’ve loved coach Dearmon and everybody he’s brought in — a young, positive staff. They’ve got a lot coming this way and they’ve got everyone excited for what’s coming.”
