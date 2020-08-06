North Alabama's fall sports future remains up in the air.
The NCAA Board of Governors met Wednesday and set a deadline of Aug. 21 for each NCAA division to decide on the viability of championships in fall sports.
Divisions II and III announced Wednesday they will be canceling their fall sports championships this year, due to logistical challenges presented by COVID-19.
Division I, the level at which UNA competes, has not made an announcement about fall sports championships yet.
The NCAA announced several rules that must be met for fall sports to be allowed. In the case of the Football Championship Subdivision, for example, at least 50% of postseason-eligible programs must participate for there to be a postseason.
HERO Sports FCS conducted a study that estimated that 60.2% of playoff-eligible teams currently plan to play. But conferences, including the Big South, are meeting over the coming days to discuss the latest news and how to proceed going forward.
North Alabama is ineligible to compete in the FCS playoffs until 2022 anyway due to the school's transition to Division I.
But a decision here can still affect UNA. If the FCS playoffs are called off, programs across the country could potentially cancel their seasons and leave UNA football in a tough position.
With no decision on the table, UNA football head coach Chris Willis has said repeatedly that he plans to move forward as if there will be a season until he and his staff are told otherwise.
UNA's other fall sports teams, such as soccer and volleyball, could similarly be affected. The ASUN, the conference home for all UNA teams except football, said previously it would decide on the viability of a shortened season and a postseason by today.
While UNA teams are not yet eligible for NCAA tournaments, they are eligible for conference tournaments.
The ASUN recently announced it will not have any games until Sept. 18.
The UNA women's soccer team is set to begin practice this morning. Its first game is Sept. 20 at Alabama.
Some NCAA requirements for fall championships are already in place, like following return-to sport guidelines from the NCAA and schools having to adhere to federal, state and local health guidelines.
Others are new, such as compliance with a new NCAA phone line open to players, coaches and parents to report “alleged failures” in COVID-19 prevention.
Divisions have to determine no later than Aug. 14 the eligibility accommodations for athletes that choose to opt out of the season or for those whose seasons are cut short.
COVID-19 medical expenses for athletes must be covered by the member schools, with existing insurance standards.
If fall championships take place, divisions can use reduced bracketing, predetermined sites and reduced competitors.
The requirements for the championships include enhanced safety protocols such as “regular testing, separation of college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel, and physical distancing and masking policies during all aspects of non-competition.”
As far as fall championships taking place in the spring, the NCAA says a decision to hold postponed events at a later date must be based on scientific data regarding COVID-19 and other considerations.
“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”
