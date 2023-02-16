FLORENCE — Peyton Thomas and Drew Hudson are in front of the dugout they’ll help occupy over the next three months talking and swinging a bat.
Over the course of about half an hour or so, the seniors discuss mental approaches at the plate, how sometimes players can overthink about their mechanics. All the while, their new coach at North Alabama, Jad Prachniak, is sitting in the opposite dugout, going over his thoughts and expectations for the spring.
When it was the pair’s turn, Thomas drops a line from a well-known Will Ferrell movie on their way over that immediately draws some laughs and a few smirks.
“Quoting ‘Step Brothers,’” Thomas grinned.
The scene he’s referencing in particular? It’s the one where Ferrell’s and John C. Reilly’s characters walk through the halls of an office, dressed in tuxedos and start knocking files and papers out of employees hands on the way to an interview. Intentional or not, the similarities of the situation are tough to miss.
The players are looking for different ways to have fun — when the time allows. They’re starting to get a little anxious and eager after an offseason filled with change. There’s only so many times you can scrimmage against your teammates.
The good news for them is the season begins Friday with a three-game series against Milwaukee.
“A lot of excitement,” Hudson said. “Some rejuvenation.”
And some of that has to do with the changes.
The Lions are eligible to qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time after the school got the clearance to be a full-fledged Division I school without any kind of restrictions in terms of postseason play in August. So there’s a chance at an extended season, if UNA plays well enough.
But the biggest has been the addition of Prachniak, who coached West Chester (Pa.) to a pair of Division II national titles and was recently the pitching coach at Delaware, in June to lead the program that had only been run by two others — Mike Lane and Mike Keehn — since 1984.
Keehn spent 34 years with the Lions, including his final 14 as the head coach before announcing his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. Hudson hit for the cycle in his final game, the first Lion to do so since 2004 and just the fourth since 1984.
The problem has been UNA has struggled since transitioning from being a regular contender in the Gulf South to the ASUN. The Lions have yet to post a winning record as a Division I team. They went 16-38 in 2019, 3-13 in a pandemic shortened 2020, 7-40 in 2021 and 12-41 last season. The program has never posted five straight losing records, although not surprisingly, it was picked to finish 12th out of 14 teams in the league’s preseason poll behind Bellarmine and Queens (North Carolina). Those two are in the midst of their own Division I transitions.
“We’re trying to keep things as — call it simple — but basically trying to hit on three things,” Prachniak said. “Playing with 100% focus, playing with 100% effort and then using the term, ‘Don’t flinch.’ Your actions and reactions to what is happening, stay true to that.
“I think everyone agrees: play smart, play hard and handle adversity. On the surface, all those seem relatively easy, but can you be about that all the time? The highs, the lows, can you be true to those three things? Now, there’s a lot that goes into those three things, but that’s the simple version of what we’re looking to do.”
A winning season would certainly be a welcomed change. But the players aren’t willing to put any kind of win-loss total out into the air. It’s still a little early for that.
Last season UNA ranked ninth out of 12 teams in the ASUN in batting average (.261) and 10th in slugging (.358) and last in runs scored (272) and home runs (23).
Pitching was eighth in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (8.24) and 11th in overall strikeouts (281), while giving up the most hits (607), runs (486) and home runs (86) in the conference. It equated to a league-high 9.01 ERA. The second highest? Bellarmine at 7.64.
Still, positivity at this point never hurts.
“I want to help start righting the ship and help move it in the right direction,” Thomas said. “It’s about showing up every day and playing the right way to help the team win regardless of if I have a bad day at the plate, well, make it up in the field. If I boot a ball, same thing. Even simple things like the morale in the dugout. The little things that lead to wins.”
More than likely, that will be important, especially with a roster that’s had a bit of turnover and will have quite a bit of youth. The Lions have 14 freshmen listed — either true or redshirt — and seven true or redshirt sophomores.
Thomas and Hudson, both infielders, as well as left-hander Jacob James, catcher Levi Jensen and right fielder Jonathan Lane are returnees that Prachniak figures to have an impact on the field, the locker room or both. Lane is UNA’s leading hitter back from 2022. He finished with a .277 average with five homers and 28 RBIs.
Justus Augusto (RHP, New Orleans), Kyle Machado (1B, Florida Gulf Coast), Jackson Ferrigno (3B, UConn) and Andrew Knight (LF, Huntingdon) are recent transfers who will see playing time early. Augusto, a redshirt freshman, will get the start on Friday.
“We talked earlier about how older we are than a lot of these guys,” Hudson said. “And when Peyton and I were freshmen, we had some great guys who were seniors and they left an impression on me.”
“I’m not even talking about the game. I’m talking about the way I carry myself and the teammate I am. Twenty-five years from now, when we all have families and see each other for the first time in a while, they’re going to remember how we treated each other.”
Perhaps that “Step Brothers” scene might be spot on. It’s best to look it up.
“Eager is the best way to describe it,” Prachniak said. “The preseason stuff and build up, all that stuff, the opening weekend is never a finished product. You know we’re going to have a chance to get better, but you’re at the stage where the guys are itching to go.
“This is when you start to get some real answers and you go from there.”
