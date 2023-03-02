FLORENCE — Don’t go to the local pharmacy store expecting to find any knee braces or ankle support. There might be a slight shortage of athletic tape as well.
Mars Hill is currently using a lot of the supply.
The Panthers have dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout the season. Marah Bowerman, who suffered a fractured foot before the season began, played her first game in the Lauderdale County tournament. She wears a brace to support it during games.
Bowerman, a senior, was the team’s leading scorer last season. Now, she comes off the bench and can only play a limited number of minutes.
“It’s hard to get back to where you were,” Bowerman said. “I’ve had to learn my new role as a senior and as somebody who may not get as many minutes, but to be there for these girls who are giving everything to be on the court.”
Junior Emma Claire Sak dislocated her patella around Christmas, forcing her to miss a few weeks and sport a wrap around the knee now. Kadence Rolston sprained her MCL in the area tournament championship around a month ago. It would be a hard-pressed task to find a smaller knee brace than she uses.
They’re both post players that are often relied on to get rebounds so the guards can run the floor.
“It’s painful,” said Rolston, a sophomore. “But I push through it.”
“I was going for a layup and dislocated it when I came back down,” Sak added. “I had to take about six games off. It was definitely hard seeing that because I’d never had an intense injury like that before.”
There has been numerous twisted ankles or hurt muscles for every other player. Unfortunately, it’s just the worst — and inevitable, without auspicious luck — part of playing sports.
Especially when the season lasts as long as possible. Mars Hill (25-5) faces Cold Springs (31-2) in the Class 2A state championship game at 9 a.m. Friday.
The timing of Rolston’s injury made it even worse — right before every game gets more important than the last. So there was no time to waste. Come in early in the morning to get treatment, wear a brace, whatever she needs to do. There was no one that could talk her out of playing.
“I play because I want to play and I want to be on the court with (my teammates). I love being on the court with them,” Rolston said. “I sat out one game and I was like, ‘I don’t like this, put me back on the court.’ They’ve never had to tell me to get out there. They’ve always been supportive.”
Ironically enough, this might be the healthiest the Panthers have been all season. And thanks to the previous injuries, there’s several players that have shattered their potential.
The patchwork lineups left no other choice.
“You don’t want injuries for sure, but I think it allowed us to see what our strengths were,” coach Flori Sweatt said. “We had to have some kids step up and do things (we) didn’t require them for. I think it kind of in the long run made us a better team.”
No matter what, there’s only one game left this season. The complete healing can take place after that.
“It’s that point in the season where you give it all you got,” Sweatt said. “You just let it all go and get out there. I think they’re ready for it.”
Don’t expect anyone to sit out on Friday. They’ll play through the pain one more time.
“We’re just there to win,” Sak said. “Get in there to win, whatever it takes.”
