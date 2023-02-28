North Alabama didn’t pick an ideal time to have its worst game of the season.
It resulted in a one-and-done appearance in the ASUN tournament.
The Lions shot a season-low 29% from the field in a 73-48 loss at Eastern Kentucky in the conference quarterfinals on Tuesday. They ended their season on a three-game losing streak.
It’s the ninth time UNA (18-14) has been held to fewer than 50 points since 1970. Four of which have come since moving to Division I.
The loss comes 10 days after the Lions beat the Colonels by five points in overtime in Richmond. Tuesday was the only Division I meeting between the programs decided by more than five points.
Eastern Kentucky (20-12) will face Liberty in the ASUN semifinals on Thursday after the Flames beat Bellarmine 76-56. The conference final will be Sunday.
UNA made just 16 of 55 shot attempts — a season low — and was 5-of-23 on 3-point tries. Four of the made 3s came in the second half, including three in the final five minutes when Eastern Kentucky was already by 31.
Daniel Ortiz led the Lions with 22 points on 8-of-21 shooting. He was the only UNA player to make more than three field goals.
KJ Johnson, who missed the Lions’ final two regular-season games with an ankle injury, finished with five points, all of which came at the free-throw line.
The Colonels, on the other hand, were 31-of-75 overall from the field and 7-of-19 from beyond the arc, and just about bested the Lions in every other category.
Eastern Kentucky outrebounded UNA 57-26, led for 39:39 of game time, won the battle for points in the paint (42-24), bench points (29-12) and points off turnovers (16-11). The Colonels blocked 11 shots, 6 of which came courtesy of Isaiah Cozart.
Devontae Blanton’s 15 points led Eastern Kentucky, while Cozart and John Ukomadu each had 12. Cozart also pulled down seven rebounds.
