BIRMINGHAM — The hugs began before the final buzzer sounded. The tears followed shortly after.
Mars Hill was thinking about everything that went into it.
The long practices. The extra time in the gym. The numerous injuries that made it seem at times like it just wasn’t meant to be.
After the Panthers’ 69-47 win over Cold Springs in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday, it was all worth it. The tears were warranted when it was time to let everything out. There were plenty of exhausted faces.
“A ton. I mean, countless hours,” senior Ella Embry said. “Summer days, coming in early in the morning. We come in every day after school for five months. It’s just crazy. We’re on cloud nine right now.”
There were no Thanksgiving or Christmas breaks, outside of the holidays themselves. The grind was almost never-ending. But it was so, so worth it.
“We just feel so good,” senior Emma Kate Wright said. “We wanted it so bad this year. Our team has just really bonded and we wanted it so bad so we were willing to put in the extra work.
“Dreams came true.”
From the seniors down to seventh-grader Belle Hill, the work never ceased. The constant effort kept the team going. Even if there were some days it didn’t want to.
“Practice seven days a week,” Hill said. “Workouts, just preseason putting in the work. It pays off.”
Indeed it does.
The players were wearing the commemorative blue-and-white caps given to the state champions. Wright had a vice grip on the trophy depicting a blue map, rested on top of her all-tournament team plaque.
The most important trophy will remain in Wright’s hands “for a while.” She can hold onto it as long as she needs to, though. It will last forever.
“I don’t care. She can take it home,” said ecstatic coach Flori Sweatt. “She really did want it though, so I might have to (pry it).”
Sophomore Kadence Rolston couldn’t think of many words to describe the feeling. But the championship gave her a chance to fix a prior mistake regarding the color of the trophy.
After the state semifinal win, she called it a red map. She added a lot of emphasis on the correct term this time.
“I have no words. Beginning of the season, we had our goals set and everything, and we accomplished that,” Rolston said. “Just excited that we got to win that blue map. Not red.”
The top-ranked Eagles (31-3) opened up the game with a 14-2 lead. It could have been the 9 a.m. start time or the nerves, but Mars Hill addressed them quickly. From that point, the No. 2 Panthers (26-5) outscored them 62-33.
Mars Hill didn’t flinch at the deficit. After the postseason run it had, the season couldn’t just end that way, right?
“It could not end like that,” Sweatt said. “But I know these kids pretty well, and I knew if we could just get one or two little good things that could happen to us, it would kind of get us moving. … That’s just like our up-and-down season. You just gotta grind and work through stuff and be challenged.
“We talked to them all year about being uncomfortable. There’s days where you’re gonna be uncomfortable but it will be worth it.”
Those good things happened one after another, and they didn’t stop. Hill scored 27 points with eight rebounds. Wright had 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Rolston added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Ella Dickerson scored 16 points for Cold Springs and Maci Brown 14.
The seniors, who were sophomores when Sweatt took over as head coach, finish their Mars Hill careers at the top. Sweatt often describes them as her adopted daughters. The rest of the team can aspire for even more.
Hill is 1-for-1 in her high school career — two years before she gets to high school. She’s on pace to win six state titles. She instead decided to keep it modest regarding her future goals.
“I hope at least two,” Hill said.
There isn’t a crazy celebration planned for now. The players were most excited to see their friends and family — who showed out in en masse as usual — postgame. Next, a lunch in Birmingham and a happy bus ride back to Florence.
Maybe a team dinner is in store for the coming days, and sure to be a loud ovation at school on Monday. But it was a long and eventful journey, which calls for one thing.
“Probably go home and sleep,” Wright said. “I’m pretty tired.”
