Erroll Thompson, despite his nearly deserted college neighborhood, hasn’t succumbed to loneliness.
Though Mississippi State is closed, he’s remained in Starkville, working out as best he can and running down very uncrowded streets, fueled by how last season ended.
The linebacker, a Florence High graduate who is already a Mississippi State graduate, too, has hefty company in his MSU home.
“I’m in here now with a few dumbbells,” Thompson said, describing the weights he uses for workouts and not — repeat: not — fellow students.
“Spacing and everything is the hardest part,” he said. “You can’t get too active and everything because you don’t have the room.”
He’s doing online classes, at least until he went through finals last week, toward his masters degree and preparing for a senior season that the Bulldogs hope will be monstrous.
He’s hoping the same.
Thompson initially considered leaving early for the NFL, but a pre-bowl injury forced him to miss MSU’s Music City Bowl loss to Louisville.
Due to the recovery time from the torn knee meniscus, Thompson said he didn’t think he could maximize his NFL draft potential. Plus, he didn’t want to leave the Bulldogs on that note.
“It made me want to go harder and cherish my last season,” Thompson said. “I realize you can’t take anything for granted because anything can happen.
“I could have played on it, but they didn’t want to risk it and I didn’t want to risk it, so I sat out.”
Thompson finished with an MSU-best 84 tackles, a number he hopes to exceed this fall while retaining his team tackle king title.
Then, he’ll think about the NFL again.
“It was pretty tempting,” he said of going this year. “But I feel like coming back to school was the best decision for me.
“Plus, with the injury, I didn’t think, with the timetable, it would be in my best interest to come out and be able to get healthy for the combine and pro day.”
Instead, he’s taxing those home dumbbells for all they’re worth, doing his running through the neighborhood and keeping up his grades.
“They’re pretty solid,” Thompson said of his success in class. “Transitioning to online, at first, it was different, but I’m maintaining a 3.0.”
Thompson finished his undergraduate degree last fall and remembers walking across the stage to get his diploma. How about an NFL stage in a year?
“It was pretty cool,” Thompson said of his graduation. “With my family there, they were proud of me, and I was proud as well.”
