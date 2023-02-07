RUSSELLVILLE — Get used to hearing about Ella Copeland for the coming years.
She joined Russellville’s varsity basketball team as a seventh-grader last season. Initially, she came off the bench but finished the season as a starter. Now as an eighth-grader, she starts every game at point guard and usually leads the Golden Tigers in scoring.
Copeland scored a career-high 30 points in an overtime loss against Lawrence County on Jan. 27. While her performance had been gradually improving with every start, 30 may not have seemed obtainable until she at least learned the slope-intercept formula in Algebra 1.
“I was looking for a big game. I didn’t think it was gonna be 30 just yet but I was confident in myself,” Copeland said. “I was like, I just keep going to the free throw line. I just (had to) keep making it and doing my thing. But it definitely did shock me a little bit.”
The free throws certainly don’t hurt. So does a great shooting night from beyond the arc.
“Well, I knew she always had it in her,” coach Jermaine Groce said. “What happened (that game) was she had definitely the best shooting night of her life from the perimeter. … She shot 4-for-5, so that makes it easier once your shot is just falling.”
Groce didn’t hesitate when it was time to decide who would start at point guard this season. He walked into summer practices to the sound of dribbling and nets swishing in an otherwise empty gym. He left to the same tune.
Copeland put in the most time on the team and left her coach with little choice. As Groce sees it, there isn’t any pressure she can’t handle, and he’s often proven correct.
“She definitely is a kid that does a lot of stuff different,” Groce said. “I track hours in the gym in the offseason and she put in over 100 hours just training on her own. And then she has a private trainer.
“She’s the first one in the gym and the last one out the gym. So anyone with that type of work ethic, it’s easy to say, ‘Here’s this responsibility. We trust you. Let’s go get it and see what happens.’”
The long days in the gym weren’t the most fun. There were plenty of other things to do during summer break. But Copeland envisioned games like Lawrence County months in advance.
“It takes a lot of dedication,” Copeland said. “I just think if you’re gonna be comfortable with it in practice then you can do it in the game. You always can work on it. To do it in a game, you have to be able to do it in practice first.”
Even when Copeland was in seventh grade, she jelled with the team. Now her older teammates — all her teammates, in other words — trust her completely. Even if she doesn’t go to class in the same building.
“I don’t think it’s weird at all because I don’t see her as an eighth-grader,” senior Anna Beth Oliver said. “I see her as just the same age as us. I feel like she’s been with us forever.”
Copeland gives her teammates plenty of motivation as well. Oliver added that “she puts in more work than any of us.”
As the Golden Tigers (11-16) begin the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament against West Point (16-11) on Tuesday, there shouldn’t be a reason for them to stop relying on the young point guard.
“She does a lot of things right,” Groce said. “She’s not a prideful kid. She keeps her head down and goes to work. And she’s always smiling and looking for ways to make her teammates better.
“It’s easy to root for somebody like that.”
