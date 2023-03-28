CHICAGO — Baseball begins again on Thursday with opening day. For some players and managers, it's also their first regular-season game with a new team.
Here is a closer look at a couple people in new places who could have a big impact this year:
--
SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Turner's $300 million, 11-year contract with the NL champions sure seems like an ideal match of player and team. Turner brings his speed and athleticism to a Philadelphia lineup that — at full strength — includes sluggers Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.
Turner, a World Series winner with Washington in 2019, hit .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. He also swiped 27 bags in 2022, and the bigger bases and new limits on pickoffs could make him an even more dangerous baserunner this season.
--
C Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
Murphy was acquired in a three-team trade in December in Atlanta's biggest offseason move. The Braves, winners of five consecutive NL East titles, then signed the catcher to a $73 million, six-year contract, counting on his continued development behind the plate.
The 28-year-old Murphy set career highs with a .250 batting average, 18 homers and 66 RBIs in 148 games with Oakland last season. He also is known for his defense, winning a Gold Glove in 2021. Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud should give Atlanta one of baseball's best catching tandems.
--
1B José Abreu, Houston Astros
Abreu has been one of baseball's most consistent performers since his big league debut in 2014. He had at least 25 homers and 100 RBIs in six of his first nine seasons. The three-time All-Star hit .317 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, winning the AL MVP award.
After beginning his major league career with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu finalized a $58.5 million, three-year contract with the World Series champions in November. The addition of Abreu — with his steady presence in the lineup and clubhouse — became even more significant when Houston second baseman Jose Altuve broke his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic.
--
SS Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres
One of the biggest surprises of free agency was Bogaerts' $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego in December. But Bogaerts' deal strengthens the Padres' star-studded lineup and the team's infield defense.
The 30-year-old Bogaerts won two World Series titles while spending his first 10 years with Boston. He hit .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs in his final season with the Red Sox. With Bogaerts in the fold, the Padres could have four players with shortstop experience in their starting infield — perfect timing with baseball's new limits on defensive shifting.
--
OF Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
Varsho was acquired in a December trade after he set career highs with 27 homers, 74 RBIs and 16 steals in 151 games with Arizona last year. He was selected by the Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2017 draft and spent his first three seasons with the team.
The 26-year-old Varsho should help balance Toronto's heavily right-handed lineup, which also includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman and George Springer. He also is a versatile defensive upgrade in the outfield who can even fill in at catcher in a pinch.
