For the second week in a row, North Alabama was outmatched in the second half of a game it led at halftime.
Senior running back Terence Humphrey wasn’t sure at first why the second half of the 31-24 loss to Alabama A&M was so much different than the first.
It wasn’t that the Bulldogs defense loaded the box to stop the run after falling behind 18-0 in the first half. It wasn’t any schematic adjustments made in play calling. Sure, maybe, they were tired, but he wasn’t ready to make that the main excuse.
“I think it was probably execution,” Humphrey said.
It’s true, execution offensively lacked in the second half. The Bulldogs brought pressure from different angles to force quarterback Christian Lopez out of the pocket and into throws he didn’t make in the first half.
Last week against Montana, the Grizzlies made mistakes in the first half they didn’t make in the second half. Take away that and a few turnovers and its a mirror image of what the Lions experienced Saturday night.
“That’s heartbreaking to be up 18-0 like that,” head coach Chris Willis said. “(But), we’ve got to take it one week at a time.”
The sequence that was most telling of UNA’s execution struggles in the second half came before the Lions even lost the lead. With 11:40 left the third quarter, UNA drove deep inside Alabama A&M territory.
With the ball on the 3-yard line and facing second and goal, Lopez was sacked for a loss of five yards. The drive ended with a 25-yard field goal from Joe Gurley to put the Lions ahead go up 21-7.
“We would drive the field, we just weren’t putting it in, finishing the drive,” Lopez said.
Execution also applies to the number of penalties, as the Lions were flagged nine times for 93 yards.
Defensively, senior defensive lineman Brodric Martin said he and his teammates felt good, “very good,” going into the locker room at halftime. They had pitched a shutout.
“We were pushing the O-Line back, and the linebackers were fitting their holes. It was just the perfect game basically,” Martin said.
But the second half was the opposite. The defensive line was getting driven back, clouding up the lanes for the linebackers. Martin said fatigue was a factor. Willis looked at it from more of a football standpoint, saying the Bulldogs were successful on first down, which set up manageable third downs.
“It’s hard,” Martin said of his feelings after the game. “ To have 18 points … they had none. Very hard.”
But Martin, Humphrey, Lopez and said they won't be down for long. Martin said players will look over the film, learn from it and move on to next week. Humphrey said it was important to not point fingers and get down on one another.
They said they put the past two weeks of poor second-half performances in the past. That might be easier said that done. UNA (1-2) heads to former rival Jacksonville State, which is fresh off an upset of No. 4 Eastern Washington, Saturday.
