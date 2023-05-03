Though it hasn’t been the most direct path, Jon McKinney is back in a familiar spot.
He’ll be putting on a Hackleburg jersey in May, while the Panthers are making a postseason run. He most memorably did it in 2007, when the team won the state championship. And now, as the head coach — in his first year back at the school since he graduated in 2008 — Hackleburg has reached the Class 1A quarterfinals.
As the Panthers (23-9) prepare to host Coosa Christian on Thursday, the scenario couldn’t help but spark up some memories of 2007, where McKinney went 15-0 as a pitcher and took state championship MVP honors. He was All-State as a pitcher as a junior and as a position player as a senior.
But he’s a bit older and a lot more seasoned since then. Aside from that, not much is different around those parts.
“Well there was a time where I wasn’t sure if I would ever put a Hackleburg jersey back on,” said McKinney, 32, who played college baseball at UAH and then was an assistant coach at Hazel Green. “It’s just really sweet to be able to do that.
“The assistant coach was on the (state championship) team. Our principal was also on our team. Our athletic director was my head coach. It just feels like home.”
Rod Hudson, the athletic director and football coach, was the longtime baseball coach until McKinney took a teaching position last summer. Hudson tried getting him to coach Hackleburg earlier, but the timing didn’t work out. So it didn’t take long for Hudson to be able to take a step back.
“We thought we had him (before)," Hudson said. "But he had had a baby and he didn’t want to move then. I knew it’d be in good hands (with McKinney). He cares about it just like I did.”
Things don’t feel much different than they used to for Hudson and McKinney. He still asks “coach Hudson” for advice often.
“He’s still very much involved,” McKinney said. “I consult him every day about everything pretty much.”
Hudson knew making his old player the coach would be a good idea if the current players reflect how McKinney once played. Sure, there was talent on the field. But there was also never a clean uniform.
“He was just a hard-nosed player,” Hudson recalled. “He always hustled, always got dirty. He just played the game it was supposed to be played.”
The flashbacks of McKinney’s playing days are inevitable while he coaches. But he has a different perspective now. Instead of being the anchor to a pitching staff or a middle-of-the-order bat, he’s watching his own players do it.
In part, that’s thanks to his scheduling of some schools in higher classifications. Three of the Panthers’ four playoff wins are by one run. The other is by two.
“We’ve played a lot of bigger schools this year,” sophomore pitcher Blaise Vickery said. “That was a good thing coach McKinney has done. … We had a better record last year but we played a little bit of a weaker schedule. I think that’s helped us prepare a lot better.”
Experiencing it from the coaching side is just as fulfilling to him. He’s just happy to see Hackleburg, which hasn’t made the quarterfinals since 2018 and 2011 before that, have success.
“It’s a great run and it’s fun. What’s great about Hackleburg is the culture has been set from years ago. Our boys expect to win,” McKinney said. “I just basically had to get out of the way. Just let (the players) take control of the team, of the season, and they have.
"It’s been fun to watch them grow and experience the same things I was blessed to experience as a high school kid.”
