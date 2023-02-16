LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Daniel Ortiz acknowledged a first-half assist was likely his best so far this season, and it started appropriately enough on defense.
Leaping into the air near midcourt, the North Alabama sophomore deflected a high Bellarmine pass and, in one fluid motion, pushed it behind his back to an open Jacari Lane for a layup.
And while a second behind-the-back attempt later in the game didn’t work out so well (“Me and Will weren’t on the same page,” Ortiz admitted with a grin), Thursday was a day marked by UNA’s cohesion more often than confusion.
North Alabama won its fourth straight game and eighth in nine tries with a 70-57 victory over Bellarmine, the reigning ASUN tournament champion and a team UNA was 0-5 against entering the matchup.
“Being able to beat a team that’s, I think, similar to us by how close they are is great,” said sophomore guard Will Soucie. “I have so much respect for them. They run their program in a great way. When you beat a program of that high magnitude, it just feels great.”
The Lions (17-11, 9-6 ASUN) did it with a mix of 3-point shooting (12-for-29), rebounding and defense, staying engaged during long possessions by the always patient Knights (12-16, 7-8).
Over the final seven minutes of the first half, UNA held Bellarmine to one made field goal. The Lions led 29-20 at halftime and stayed ahead the rest of the night.
“That’s one of the things that I think is the reason why we’ve made a little bit of this turn," coach Tony Pujol said. "Because we’ve gotten back to defending and rebounding.”
“... They’ve come to the understanding that this is what we need for our team to have success, and kudos to the players. They’re the ones that have bought into it, and they’re taking it and running with it.”
Lane and KJ Johnson had 15 points apiece for UNA and Soucie added 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Bellarmine crowd started making noise after the Knights cut the Lions’ lead to 50-42 with 5:56 left, but UNA’s Damian Forrest responded immediately with a rebound and putback as part of a 3-point play.
“I feel like we’ve grown a lot because we’ve been in a lot of heated battles, a lot of close games (with) a lot of big crowds, so we’re kind of used to it,” Ortiz said. “Ole Miss kind of grew us as a team, getting that win over an SEC team with a hostile crowd, having to make clutch play after clutch play to get the win.”
Pujol agreed.
“If you’re not ready to play in an environment like this, yeah, you’re going to get exposed,” Pujol said. “I think our guys have shown a lot of maturity as of late.”
Dallas Howell had nine points and Ortiz added eight points and seven rebounds. Detalian Brown had six points and Forrest five. Bellarmine’s Peter Suder scored 17.
A season after going 9-21, UNA started this campaign 1-5 but now has program records for overall and conference wins in the Division I era with a few games to spare.
“I think teams that aren’t that close, they could be like ‘You know what? This is not for me. I’m just getting frustrated.’ And that frustration’s going to linger,” Soucie said. “But us having that unity, us having that connection, we really came together and were like ‘Hey, we’re not doing what we did last year.’”
Thursday’s game was played at the KFC Yum! Center because Bellarmine’s normal home arena, Freedom Hall, was being used for another event.
“It was great, man,” Ortiz said. “Playing in an ACC arena, you dream of moments like this, with the bright lights. To come in (and) get a win, it was great.”
Thinking about UNA’s game Saturday at Eastern Kentucky and the ones that follow, Pujol sidestepped a question about whether UNA is peaking and instead noted the Lions must keep improving during this current stretch, which he called “the dog days” of the season.
“I said at the beginning of the year I love these players, I don’t (just) like them,” Pujol said. “I think when you say love, love is significant. And I love these guys. I love my staff. They’re people that I trust. These players are people that I trust. I’m just enjoying the ride with them, man.”
And with less than two weeks to go before the ASUN tournament, the Lions have not only plenty to enjoy but reason to expect more.
“We feel like we can beat any team anywhere,” Ortiz said.
