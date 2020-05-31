Jacob Wheeler caught a five-fish limit weighing 17 pounds, 11 ounces on the final day of the FLW Toyota Series event on Pickwick Lake.
That catch was good enough for the Harrison, Tennessee angler to reel in a first-place check for $38,545 after finishing the three days with a total of 58.6 pounds
Wheeler leapfrogged from second place to first place on what started out as a crowded leaderboard heading into the final day on Pickwick. When the day started, only four pounds separated first place and ninth place. But leader John Murray faltered Saturday, weighing only 6 pounds, 1 ounce leaving him in eighth place and opening the door for Wheeler.
Buddy Gross finished second with 52 pounds. Lawrenceburg’s Michael Brewer finished fourth Justin Atkins of Florence finished fifth.
The win was the fourth for Wheeler in the FLW series.
Wheeler told FLWfishing.com that he never landed on a megaschool of fish during the tournament.
“It’s not like I ever pulled up on a place and caught 20 pounds off it,” he said. “I had to fish all day to build my limit by nitpicking from here and there. The most I weighed off any one spot was three.”
Josh Lockard of Somerset, Kentucky, won the co-angler division with a final tally of 48.7 pounds to win by 12 pounds. His five fish Saturday weighed 19.4 pounds, the most of anyone in the co-angler division.
Phil Williams Jr., also of Kentucky, finished second. Muscle Shoals angler Chris Quaintance was fourth and Florence’s Bryan Dowdy was ninth.
