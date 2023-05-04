ROGERSVILLE — Skylar Tucker and Miles Edwards looked down and scratched their heads, then let out a small laugh.
They had just wrapped up practice at Lauderdale County. It wasn’t a spring football practice, however, which was taking place at the same time. It was a baseball practice, in May, in preparation for a Class 3A quarterfinal series.
The Tigers host Phil Campbell on Thursday, and they are still a bit surprised by it.
“If you told me that at the beginning of the year, I would’ve told you you’re crazy,” said Edwards, a junior shortstop and pitcher. “As much hard work as we’ve put in, we’re here. And we’re gonna compete.”
At this point, there’s no other option. Especially when many people didn’t see Lauderdale County (18-16) making it this far. The team includes three seniors. Most starters are juniors or sophomores, and a few that hadn’t played major varsity innings until this season.
Between that and an interesting schedule, things weren’t the smoothest during February practices. Games started admittedly before they were ready. But it required them to learn fast.
“You can just really tell that we’ve matured over the year,” said Tucker, a sophomore first baseman and pitcher. “The (younger players) were a little nervous at first, but now they’ve calmed down. It’s just a game to them now.”
The comfort gradually grew as the season progressed, although it didn’t come without a pair of three-game losing streaks and a five-game skid.
“I think it’s just the experience,” Edwards said of the early rough patches. “A couple of them I know were real nervous coming into the year. You get thrown out on a field and you’ve never played a varsity game before, it can be nerve-racking.
“I really think the experience has helped us get to where we are now.”
It’s led to winning two playoff series, and back-to-back Game 3 victories against Fayette County in the first round and Westbrook Christian last week. Based on the looseness in practice, with jokes being cracked and dancing along to music, the nerves have been long forgotten.
“We’re really young this year, and I threw them in the gauntlet with the schedule that we had,” coach Corey Looney said. “We had to grow up. … It took 30 games, but here we are. We’re playing well right now.”
Having to play a Game 3 isn’t the ideal scenario, but the Tigers have a knack for winning them. It isn’t easy for the players to explain why.
“I really don’t know. I mean, we compete every game,” said Edwards, who was the starting pitcher in both Game 3 wins. “We’d like to sweep every series, but it doesn’t always work out that way.”
The players get rewarded with more than just continuing to play games. Looney usually rocks some festive facial hair this time of year. It’s stayed on longer than anticipated.
“It is a playoff 'stache. I tell the guys every year, and they expect it,” Looney said. “If we win the area, then the mustache comes out for the playoffs. It’s always a good thing when the mustache comes out, especially in the month of May.”
If that gives Lauderdale County a little extra motivation, so be it.
“We love bringing it out every year,” Tucker said. “We’ll see how long we can keep it going.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.