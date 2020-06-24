A rising freshman football player at Florence High School tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to principal Rod Sheppard.
Sheppard said the school informed the parents of all football players.
The unidentified Florence player’s positive test came up during a “routine pre-surgical screening,” according to a release from Florence City Schools.
“According to healthcare workers, the athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 during the exam was asymptomatic, which means the athlete did not exhibit any surface signs of having the disease,” the release said. “The parent of the FCS athlete was proactive in communicating this information to our school system and coaching staff.”
Florence athletic director Byron Graham said the football player is the only high school athlete who has tested positive since workouts began.
“Obviously we want the best for that kid,” Graham said.
Graham said the school did not change its workout schedule for teams.
“No. We weren’t going to do that. Our biggest thing was making sure obviously we got the kid quarantined (and notified team parents),” Graham said.
He added that “obviously no plan is bulletproof.”
“We’re going to try to do our best to make sure they continue to move forward safely,” Graham said.
Florence has split its practices this summer to allow players to work together in small groups, so not all of the players have necessarily interacted directly with the affected player.
Arab and Chelsea have paused football workouts due to confirmed coronavirus cases, according to multiple media outlets, while Albertville had three football players test positive for the coronavirus but continued holding workouts.
Lexington High School never had a confirmed case but on Monday afternoon announced it had suspended athletic workouts because an athlete was being tested for COVID-19. The player’s test came back negative Tuesday, and the school announced plans to reopen workouts Wednesday.
Graham said Florence is taking players’ temperatures daily and making sure players show no symptoms of COVID-19 before they participate. The school will continue cleaning equipment regularly.
“Masks are suggested and provided for all the athletes and staff,” Graham said.
Graham said the school’s coaches and custodians have worked hard to keep kids safe.
“They’ve been very diligent in working with each other trying to make sure we give our kids the safest environment possible,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.