Florence graduate Cole Henry, an LSU pitcher, was drafted Thursday night by the Washington Nationals with the 55th pick of the 2020 MLB draft.
Henry completed his sophomore year this past season and has the option to either begin his professional career or return to LSU.
The slot value for the 55th pick is listed at $1.31 million. He is the highest-drafted LSU player in this year's draft.
A 6-foot-4 right-hander, Henry was 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA over 19 innings in the shortened 2020 season.
As an LSU freshman in 2019, Henry was a weekend starter and went 4-2 with a 3.39 ERA over 58 innings, making 11 starts and three relief appearances.
He was named an All-American in 2019 by Perfect Game and also made the 2019 All-SEC freshman team.
Henry was drafted out of high school by the Detroit Tigers in the 38th round of the 2018 draft but elected to go to LSU.
This year's MLB draft will only have five rounds instead of the usual 40.
Henry was the TimesDaily's 2018 Class 4A-6A pitcher of the year.
