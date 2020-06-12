Cole Henry is a big fan of Washington Nationals pitchers Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.
Before long, he might be their teammate.
Henry, an LSU pitcher who graduated from Florence High in 2018, was drafted Thursday evening by the Nationals in the second round with the 55th pick of the 2020 MLB draft.
“Hearing my name called was just an unreal moment. Kind of indescribable,” Henry said.
“It’s not over yet. We’ve still got some work to do. Definitely a stepping stone.”
The slot value for the 55th pick is listed at $1.31 million, and Henry said he plans to leave LSU and sign with the Nationals.
Henry, a right-hander, was drafted out of high school by the Detroit Tigers in the 38th round but elected to go to college. This year’s draft was shortened from the usual 40 rounds to five due to the coronavirus.
The Nationals, who won last year’s World Series, took Henry with their second of six picks in this year’s draft.
“The Nationals really believed in me and they took a chance on me,” he said, adding now it’s up to him to show it was a smart choice.
Henry was texting with his advisor, Brandon O'Hearn, in the moments before he was selected, so he knew there was a chance the 55th overall pick would be him.
When it was, a group of 20 to 25 family members and friends watching with him in Florence erupted.
“Everybody jumped up and was screaming. I was kind of filled with emotion,” Henry said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Henry spoke with the TimesDaily less than two hours after hearing his name called.
“I’ve tried to calm myself down a little bit,” he said. “My palms were sweating a little bit when it first happened.”
Henry was the first LSU player selected in this year’s draft. As a sophomore in this shortened 2020 season, he went 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA over 19 innings.
As an LSU freshman in 2019, Henry was a weekend starter and went 4-2 with a 3.39 ERA over 58 innings, making 11 starts and three relief appearances.
He was named an All-American in 2019 by Perfect Game and also made the 2019 All-SEC freshman team.
LSU routinely draws crowds of over 10,000 fans.
“I think the experience of pitching in front of so many fans will definitely help me in the long term,” he said.
After his senior year at Florence, Henry was named the TimesDaily's 2018 Class 4A-6A pitcher of the year.
“Obviously growing up here since eighth grade it’s been my goal to get drafted and put Florence on the map,” Henry said.
Henry mentioned that as a goal he shared with Braxton Garrett, a former Florence teammate was drafted by the Miami Marlins with the seventh overall pick of the 2016 draft.
Florence coach J.R. Myers, who was part of the Florence staff for Henry’s last three years of high school, said Henry is a high-character person who was consistent in his work ethic and often worked out at 5 a.m. with his father, Jeff, and brothers.
Myers said Henry stopped by the Florence baseball complex recently to work out and talked with a few of the players who were hitting in the cage or working on the field.
“He’s one of those guys you want other guys to look up to because he did everything the right way,” Myers said.
Henry plans to go to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Florida in the coming days to officially sign with the team.
The minor league season is in question due to the coronavirus, so Henry is not sure yet what the next few weeks will look like.
“I think they’re going to contact me within the next couple days and tell me what’s next,” he said.
Professional baseball games are on hiatus for now, but the game will resume eventually.
Maybe that first meeting with Strasburg will happen sooner rather than later.
“That’s kind of the plan,” Henry said. “(I’ll) pick his brain a little bit.”
Myers said he knows a lot of talented pitchers can throw hard but “there’s something special about Cole.
“I think he’ll end up in The Show really soon,” Myers said.
--
Royals crown Tide's Gentry
University of Alabama right fielder Tyler Gentry was the third-round pick of the Kansas City Royals. He was the 76th overall pick, which has a slot value of $818,200.
Gentry is the highest pick from the Crimson Tide since 2015 when Mikey White went in the second round to Oakland with the 63rd overall pick.
Gentry hit .429 with four home runs and six doubles in 56 at-bats this year.
--
Cullman's Thomas drafted
Cullman native Levi Thomas, a right-handed pitcher at Troy University, went to the San Diego Padres with the 109th overall pick.
The fourth-round spot has a slot value of $533,000.
Thomas gave up one run on nine hits with 42 strikeouts in 23 innings this year. He is the Trojans' highest pick since 2006 when Pittsburgh took Mike Felix in the second round at 48th overall.
--
White Sox tab Auburn's Horn
Auburn left-hander Bailey Horn went in the fifth round to the Chicago White Sox. With Tanner Burns going 36th overall Wednesday to Cleveland, Auburn recorded a multi-player draft class for a 14th straight year. Horn went 143rd, which has a $386,600 slot value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.