Florence Open tee times

Friday’s first-round pairings and tee times for the second Florence Open golf tournament being held at Blackberry Trail:

Friday

8 a.m. – Phil Grimes, Jimmy Thompson, JT McLemore

8:10 – Charles Whitehead, David Corl, Bill Ary

8:20 a.m. – Lane Smith, Will Cabler, Jordan Smith

8:30 – Jr. Witt, Mike Brewer, Don Robinson

8:40 – Steve Brewer, Lynn Hamner, Robert Crittenden

8:50 – Ludwig Seme, David White, Jim bell, Darryl Grisham

9:10 – Roger Guyton, David Dolan, Jason Regan, Phillip Jordan

9:20 – Vince Lindsey, Jim Lancaster, Randy Nelson, Larry Forsythe

9:50 – Nick Pinegar, Richard Graham, Chris Plunket

10:10 – Dale Nesbitt, Dwight Hamner, Mile Jemison

10:20 – Keith Pope, Jimmy Oliver, Gene Clements

10:30 – Brian Johnson, Darren Woodruff, Walt Schreiber

10:40 – Jeff Bohannon, Jeff Frederick, Fred Boughner

10:50 – Mike Butcher, John Lyndon, W.L. Smith

11:40 – Johnny Todd, Bobby Dolan, Tommy Stephens

12:10 p.m. – Alex Beavers, Daniel Holden, Nathan Campbell

12:20 – Justin James, Justin Phillips, Eric Truitt

12:30 – Cory Murks, Danny Owens, Clay Jones

12:40 – Thomas Regan, Brant Bishop, Cullen Carstens, Brenden Keller

12:50 – Landry Miller, Kenlee Nix, Austin Richardson

1:20 – Mitchell Ray, James Risner, Tyler Malone, Austin Gean

1:40 – Vic Barnett, Nicky Hartsfield, Curly Marks, Joel Barnett

1:50 – Parks Hartsfield, Corey Rochelle, Jonathan Spann, Dennis Danley

2:10 – Jerry Balentine, Terry Thomas, Scotty Stephens, Alex Rowell

2:20 – Will Bishop, Luke Dolan, Zach Ashley

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.