MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Wayne County walked over to the bench as the final buzzer sounded. There were high-fives to go around. Some hugs as well.
The Wildcats were used to a warm return to the bench following games. Only on Saturday, it wasn’t in jubilation. Shortly after the players sat down — some on seats, others on the court — the tears followed. It was a feeling they didn’t expect entering the state championship game, and it certainly wasn’t one they had felt the entire season.
As the final moments of Wayne County’s 71-54 loss in the Class 1A state title to McKenzie transpired, the season that had felt so magical come to an abrupt, daunting finish.
Even though the ending wasn’t fairytale-like, there was plenty to be happy about.
“We’ve had a blast,” senior Lauren Bryant said. “I think this is the closest this team’s ever been and it’s special. They were close last year and they’ll be close (next year), but I think this year was just so special.”
Last season ended with a loss to McKenzie in the state championship as well, and that was the last game Wayne County (36-1) had lost. Meeting the same fate didn’t make things feel any better.
“I think it’s harder this year,” said Bryant, fighting back more tears. “Definitely.”
As difficult as the loss is to take in, so is the team having to watch the seven seniors finish playing basketball. Parting ways from the locker room for the last time was tougher than losing any game.
“We’re all very best friends, and we’ve been best friends since we were 4, 5 and 6 (years old),” junior Jac Keaton said. “To watch them go into the next stage of their life and us to stay in this one is just a lot for us to see all in one day.”
No matter what the future holds, it just won’t feel quite the same without the group around.
“They mean a lot to us. They’ve been with us for four years and we played with them in middle school,” sophomore Blair Baugus said. “We’re around them all the time, not just during basketball, but during camps and all this stuff.
“We’ve grown a very big bond with them, so it’s gonna be hard to not have them.”
The rest of the team exited the locker room in a somber huddle, holding the state runner-up silver trophy. Many had their arms around each other and were greeted by their parents, friends and everyone else that showed up for them, which was seemingly all of Waynesboro.
A few less cheers perhaps, but not a much different scene if they had won.
“They had an incredible season. They gotta be proud of what they did,” coach Molly Ashley said. “They can’t let one game define their season. … There are a lot of teams that would love to be in that locker room. I know it’s kinda hard to digest, but they’ll understand the importance of it as the days and weeks go on.
“They did an awesome thing this season.”
The first stop when the team returned home was the high school gym, where it was celebrated in front of the community. Maybe a gold ball would have looked better in the trophy case, or if the coming banner were to say “state champions” on it. The reception from the fans, however, wouldn’t have been any different.
“We’ll go back home with our silver ball,” senior Alexis Maghielse said. “They’ll be just as proud of us if it was gold.”
The departing seniors provided leadership. They taught the younger players that playing together is more than just wins (although they collected many of them) or showing up to practices. That’s what will carry over beyond Saturday.
“They helped a lot. They’ll always be our seniors,” said Baugus, overcome with emotion again. “It’s a big deal to see them go. It’s really hard to watch them leave.”
Added Keaton: “They were such good leaders on the floor, too. Lauren Bryant always keeps her head up. I’ve learned a lot about basketball from the seven seniors. So it means a lot that I got to be with them.”
Baugus scored 15 points for Wayne County, while Maghielse had 12 and Keaton 11. It was just the fifth time the Wildcats allowed more than 50 points this season.
Savannah Davis scored 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, with 10 rebounds for McKenzie. Mikaela Reynolds had 16. The Rebels (26-7) shot 11-for-14 from beyond the arc.
Without the seniors, Wayne County’s returning players will be thrust into a new spot next season.
“We’re gonna have to be more of leaders on the court and off the court,” Baugus said. “Because we’re not gonna have them anymore. It’s gonna be a big role we’re gonna have to take on.”
The Wildcats set a school record for wins this season. The sting of the loss will remain for a while, and they’ll surely miss the seniors. But there’s no need to panic about what’s to come for the program.
“(The team) has changed a lot since our freshman year,” Bryant said. “I think we’ve grown and I think we’re leaving a winning program behind. When we came in, it wasn’t.
“I think they’ll be fine these next couple of years.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.