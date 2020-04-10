Dropping a line into the water, whether at dawn or near dusk, wasn’t the way John Trousdale envisioned spending much of this spring.
Much less doing it at home.
But that’s where Trousdale, the Lauderdale County High graduate who was a fifth-year baseball-playing senior at UAH a month ago, finds himself many days.
“Catching a little rock bass, brim,” Trousdale said Monday of his many recent trips to Bluewater Creek. “They’re not big, but you can catch a bunch of them.”
That’s how he ends most days and how he begins some — like Monday — with some personal baseball time in between.
Trousdale, like every spring athlete, is in limbo, though the combination of his age, with the NCAA giving all seniors an extra year of eligibility, and the coronavirus leaves him with more questions to answer.
Will he return in 2021 for a sixth year of college baseball?
“They gave us a year of eligibility back, so I'm going to take advantage of it,” Trousdale said. “That's the plan as of right now.”
Will he play in a summer league? (If anyone plays in a summer league.) Because this was to be his final year of baseball, he didn’t have anything lined up for the summer.
He’s using his home batting cage — and his dad’s batting-practice arm — to stay in baseball shape.
“Just waiting it out, waiting to see if we’ll be able to go and play, if the summer leagues will be up and running,” Trousdale said. “They’re expanding the rosters, so I should be able to find a place for the summer, but it’s kind of a work in progress.”
Trousdale, before reeling in so much rock bass and brim this spring, was raking in the hits.
After graduating in 3 1/2 years from Alabama in December, Trousdale made a graduate transfer to UAH this spring. He was hitting a team-high .364 with 29 RBIs and the Chargers (16-5) had won 10 straight when everything stopped.
“It was frustrating,” Trousdale said of how things ended, “but it was more frustrating as a team because we were playing really well.
“We were on a 10-game win streak and were feeling good,” he said. “It’s a great bunch of guys, and it was really tough to end the season on that note.”
Instead of more hits and wins, Trousdale has had more casts, hooks and reels than ever before.
“Maybe, every now and then, I’d get to go, get with the guys on an off day and go fishing a little bit, but it was very rare to go back-to-back days,” Burrows said of his pre-coronavirus springs.
“Now, to be honest, I've probably gone every day since they called the season off.”
