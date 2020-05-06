Former Central High basketball standout Ralph Barnett said his two years at Snead State Community College have paid off.
The 6-4, 230-pound forward committed recently to Shorter University, which plays in the NCAA Division II Gulf South Conference.
He chose Shorter over Division III options Huntingdon, Belhaven (Miss.) and LaGrange (Ga.) for his final two years of college eligibility.
Barnett will get a full scholarship to Shorter, a Christian school located in Rome, Georgia. (Division III schools, on the other hand, do not offer athletic scholarships.)
“I just thought D-II would be better for me financially … so I wouldn’t have to put all that stress on my parents,” Barnett said.
Barnett averaged 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game as a freshman but lost 20 pounds that year with all the running he was doing.
“I could tell I got quicker. I could jump higher,” he said.
As a sophomore he averaged 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for Snead State, which lost by four points to Shelton State in the state’s community college championship game. Barnett had eight points in that game and Shorter’s coach liked his physical play.
Barnett said he’s worked to be a good rebounder and improve his outside shooting and he’s become more comfortable driving to the basket.
As a Central senior in 2018, Barnett averaged 16.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats lost to eventual 4A state champ Cordova in the subregional round.
Barnett will major in business at Shorter. He’s currently back in Florence finishing his classwork for Snead so he can graduate this month.
He said he hasn’t done much basketball-specific work lately but has been running and doing other exercises to stay in shape.
“I like doing it. I see the progress it does on my body,” he said.
Barnett said Snead has worked out well for him. He has not been able to visit Shorter yet due to the coronavirus, but he said he’ll make the best of it and has heard good things from Shorter students he knows.
“I’m just happy to get school paid for,” he said. “I’m blessed.”
