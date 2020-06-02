Practice had ended. That’s what Alvin Briggs thought anyway.
It was a week before A-Day in spring 1984. Auburn was coming off an 11-1 season that ended with a win over Michigan. Briggs and his teammates thought they had had a pretty good practice.
After interviews were over and reporters left, coach Pat Dye closed the gate, blew his whistle and had the players line up for sprints.
Practice: Take two.
“In his eyes we didn’t have a good practice,” Briggs said. “He wasn’t satisfied with the way practice went.”
As a defensive back at Auburn from 1983-87, Briggs saw how Dye combined that type of toughness with compassion for players.
Dye, 80, died Monday of complications from kidney and liver failure.
“Great human being,” Briggs said of his former coach. “The adjectives and accolades could go on and on.”
Dye coached Auburn from 1981 to 1992, leading the Tigers to four SEC championships. Dye offered Briggs a scholarship when Briggs was a junior at Greenville High.
Briggs coached football at Florence High from 2007-11 and is now associate executive director of the AHSAA.
“He really didn’t recruit me,” Briggs said of Dye. “He recruited my mom.”
Dye’s conversations with parents were not limited to recruitment. Briggs said Dye would call a player’s mother if the player wasn’t doing what he needed to do.
One time Briggs’ mother got that call.
“She said ‘If Coach Dye ever calls me again, I’m coming up and getting you myself,’” Briggs recalled.
Briggs said Dye ate every meal with the team in the cafeteria, but the coach did not mind calling a player out publicly for a poor practice during a meal or film session. He might say “You got your clock cleaned today, huh?” and make clear he expected better.
Briggs said it happened to everyone eventually.
“Oh yeah, shoot yeah, if you got beat deep …” Briggs said, listing off various transgressions that could get a defensive back an earful.
But Briggs, who shined as a defensive back at Auburn in the mid-80s and finished tied for second in the SEC with five interceptions as a junior in 1986, also saw Dye show compassion for players.
In the preseason before Briggs’ freshman season in 1983, a 20-year-old Auburn fullback named Greg Pratt collapsed after a fitness test and died.
“Coach Dye wrapped his arm around all 125 of us and loved on all of us and talked to us about life and death,” Briggs said. “ … That’s just an example of his heart and soul. He was that dad, that support dad, that was crying with everybody.”
Briggs eventually worked on the North Alabama coaching staff and was the head coach at Florence High from 2007-11. He had learned you had to give tough love at times, but you also had to be compassionate and understand what was going on in players’ lives.
Bobby Wallace, who later was head coach at UNA, was an assistant on Dye’s staff when Briggs played.
“I think the biggest thing I took away from (Dye) and Coach Wallace … (was) the fact you have to love on people,” Briggs said.
Briggs was part of a reunion of the 1983 team last year with Dye and spoke on the phone with his college coach regularly. Briggs said Dye always wanted his former players to be their best.
“He was always calling to check on me and make sure I was OK,” Briggs said. “Just being Coach Dye.”
