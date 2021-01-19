Don Sutton
Atlanta Braves broadcaster and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and baseball Hall of Fame member Don Sutton rides in a car around the field before a baseball game July 20, 2015, in Atlanta. Sutton died Monday night, according to his son, Daron. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

Don Sutton, the Alabama-born Hall of Fame pitcher who spent years as an Atlanta Braves broadcaster, died Monday night, his son Daron wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday. He was 75.

