The Nebraska quarterback entered his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported.
Smothers, a former Muscle Shoals standout, is one of several Husker signal callers looking to transfer. Richard Torres put his name in the portal on Tuesday and Casey Thompson on Friday.
The transfer portal window remains open through Sunday.
Nebraska recently wrapped up its first spring under first-year coach Matt Rhule, who replaced Scott Frost.
Thompson won the starter’s job last season after transferring in from Texas. He completed 63% of his passes for 2,407 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games. He also ran for five scores, but missed two games due to injury. The Huskers finished 4-8.
Smothers, who will be a fourth-year junior in the fall, meanwhile, appeared in 11 games with Nebraska the past two seasons, including a start against Iowa in the 2021 finale. But he was limited to just five games as a backup last year and has spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery.
The 6-foot-2 Smothers completed 33 of 52 passes for 413 yards and an interception during his time in Lincoln. He also ran for 151 yards and two scores.
In the start against Iowa, Smothers finished 16-of-22 for 198 yards and the pick, while leading the team with 64 rushing yards and the two touchdowns. Nebraska lost 28-21.
Smothers was ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback by Rivals in the Class of 2020, and the 171st overall recruit. He was regarded as one of the top-15 dual-threat signal caller in the country, according to 247Sports.
Smothers threw for 2,204 yards and 28 touchdowns in his senior year with the Trojans after transferring from Athens. He added 809 yards and 13 scores on the ground. Muscle Shoals finished with a 12-1 record and Smothers was named second-team All-State by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in Class 6A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.