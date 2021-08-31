Patriots Giants Football
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) high-fives New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) against the New York Giants during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

Former University of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones seems to have earned a starting job with the New England Patriots after reports surfaced Tuesday morning that the Patriots were cutting Cam Newton.

