Former North Alabama head coach Bobby Wallace thinks his program caught a lot of people by surprise in 1990.
Alabama A&M hadn't made a trip to Braly Stadium since a rainy night in 1988. That night, the Bulldogs left with a 17-16 victory thanks to a game-winning field goal by an Alabama A&M kicker who had never kicked a field goal in college.
This time around, fans were excited, hopeful. The Lions were coming off a 6-5 the season in 1989 and were starting to gain momentum as a program.
Fans were so excited that Bill Jones, the athletic director at the time, had to bring in a box for people to throw money into at the game. They ran out of tickets.
“The atmosphere in (those) games (was) always fantastic,” Wallace said. “It was a lot of intensity and a lot of enthusiasm in the stands and around the field.”
UNA beat the Bulldogs 25-0 that night. It was the largest crowd for a regular season home game in school history, 14,683. Over the next six years, crowds for each game against Alabama A&M were the four largest to watch UNA in school history.
On Saturday, the Lions host the Bulldogs in Braly Stadium for the first time since 1996. It’s a rivalry between schools that are only an hour apart. It’s filled with players that have hometown ties on both sides. But for the cities of Florence and Huntsville, it’s a long standing tradition.
“It means a lot to the history, the people that lived here the longest and used to follow UNA,” UNA head coach Chris Willis said. “ (For) people that went to school here, it’s almost like a homecoming, there’s a lot of great buzz.”
Former Lions linebacker Reginald Ruffin, who now is the head coach and athletic director at Miles College, remembers playing in the 1996 game as a junior.
“Coming out of the stadium, it was wall to wall, packed on both sides,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin said he had uncles, best friends and cousins that either went to or attended Alabama A&M. UNA players like Keith Humphrey, Israel Raybon and Joe Washington were Huntsville natives. For them, it was always a big game.
At the time, players would hang out over in Huntsville at Alabama A&M. There was a popular mall and some dance clubs Ruffin and his teammates would visit.
During Ruffin’s time, however, it wasn’t much of a competitive rivalry. UNA won both games his junior and senior years, 47-0 and 42-20, respectively.
In 1996, Alabama A&M, after losing the previous six games to UNA, plastered papers on the visiting locker room wall with the words “UPSET NORTH ALABAMA” on them.
After the game was over, Ruffin remembers one of his teammates took one of the papers off the wall and tore it in half. He followed it up with a jeer to the opposing team — with a play on words.
“He said ‘I knew it was a set up!’”, Ruffin said with a laugh. “I used to love how A&M always said they were going to upset us.”
Cody Gross played quarterback for the Lions from 1992-1995 and finished with a 41-2 record as a starter.
He doesn’t remember much specifically from the games, but he does, however, remember the crowd. Fans would flock to Braly or Milton Frank Stadium for the game, of course. But often times it was to see the two team’s bands.
“I guess they kind of enjoyed the show they put on,” Gross said.
It wasn’t until 1997 when the Bulldogs began playing in Louis Crews Stadium. Gross went to check out the game out of curiosity, having played most of the games with A&M off-site.
In 1992, Gross’ freshman year, the Lions were playing the Bulldogs in Florence in their third game of the season and had not yet completed a pass. The quarterback Eric Groom fired a five-yard pass that was caught and the crowd erupted.
“We got a standing ovation,” Gross said. “The place went nuts (just) because UNA completed a pass.”
UNA won that game, 19-7. The next three years, Gross and Wallace led UNA to three straight Division II national titles. The games weren’t as competitive as they were in the past.
Last season, when the two programs played in Huntsville for the first time since 1997, it was a down-to-the-wire game, with UNA winning 25-20 on a late interception by junior defensive back K.J. Smith.
The history of the two schools also helps develop the history behind both programs. In the late ‘70s and early ‘80s there were tough games, Gross said. After that, the series belonged to UNA.
The series ended when Alabama A&M became a full member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 1999. Now that UNA is an FCS football program, the two schools renewed the rivalry.
Last year’s game added another chapter to the rivalry. Saturday’s game will add on to it, but with the city of Florence involved.
“Things change over time … (but) that’s a rivalry that should exist year in and year out,” Wallace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.