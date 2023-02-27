BIRMINGHAM — Bret Waldrep’s voice wasn’t as hoarse at the postgame podium. There was a little more clarity and less labored speaking.
Covenant Christian’s coach usually isn’t one to shy away from raising his voice during games, especially when the Eagles’ home gym gets blaringly loud.
Normally, it’s to order his players which plays to run or let them know they did something right or wrong. He said some time between games helped him out.
“No, I was doing a lot of yelling (today),” Waldrep said while clearing his throat. “I just finally might have got my voice back a little bit. It’s been a struggle for the last 10 days or so.”
He was able to save his voice while the Eagles were on defense during Monday’s 47-26 win against Florala in the Class 1A semifinals. There wasn’t much going wrong on that end of the floor.
The Wildcats (23-8) shot 9-for-36 (25%) from the field — including 0-for-10 on 3-pointers — and turned it over 15 times. Chris Greasham was their highest scorer with 10 points.
Jalen Chandler scored 14 points and Trey Kellogg 12 for Covenant (30-3), which advances to its second straight state championship game. Andrew Brackin had nine points on 4-for-5 shooting. The Eagles will face Oakwood Academy at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Several players from Monday's game were on the team last year, but only in presence for some. The Eagles had many stars that kept them from seeing the floor as much.
Brackin, a junior now who admittedly didn’t play much last season, let out a laugh thinking about it.
“Being on that team last year, it was a fun ride to be able to sit there and watch them do it,” Brackin said. “This year, actually getting to be out there and doing it. So it means a lot.”
Sure, they raised the trophy last season. They have rings to prove they were on the team. But now they are making a bigger impact on the floor, which almost makes it feel like a first-time championship rather than a repeat opportunity.
“It was cool to be a part of the team last year and be part of the practice and all that,” Brackin said. “But now it’s just so surreal, getting to be on the court and be a part of the team that way.”
Kellogg, a junior, is in a similar situation for a different reason. He attended R.A. Hubbard last year, which permanently closed following the school year. His basketball team made it to the regional final.
“I’m just glad to be here,” Kellogg said. “I’m blessed to be in this position.”
The past year has probably felt like a whirlwind for the softspoken player (though he doesn’t refrain from being vocal on the court and clapping after making a play). It led, however, to Covenant and a chance to reach the top.
“Really happy for him, man. A small community like that loses a school, that’s a tough thing,” Waldrep said. “I know we can’t be a replacement for that but hopefully we’ve been a community for him since then. We’ve certainly been happy to have him. … Hopefully he’s had a fun time with us.”
That’s a safe assumption to make.
“I really didn’t know where I was gonna go initially,” Kellogg said. “(Thankfully I) ended up here.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.