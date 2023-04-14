FLORENCE — Jaiden Calvert’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning was the difference in Russellville’s 2-0 win over Waterloo in the Northwest Alabama Bash at the Florence Sportsplex Friday.
Jacey Moore got the shutout for the Golden Tigers (11-18) in pool play.
Serinity Sisk had two of Waterloo’s (15-7-1) five hits.
The game was scoreless until Calvert’s bloop double scored Brooklyn Butler and Addison Holcomb.
• Huntsville 3, Russellville 0: Addison Holcomb had two of Russellville’s three hits.
• Waterloo 2, Lauderdale County 1: Sarah Allen drove in both Waterloo (16-7-1) runs with a first-inning single, while Georgiana Kavich tossed a four-inning three-hitter with eight strikeouts. Shila Marks had the RBI for the Tigers (16-11-1).
• Loretto 15, Belgreen 0: Cam Hanson hit three doubles and scored three runs as Loretto blanked Belgreen.
Aubrey Ezell and Briley Dover each scored three times for the Mustangs. Bryn Scott had Belgreen’s only two hits.
• Belgreen 1, Colbert County 0: Lily Blackburn pitched a four-hit shutout and Morgan Scott drove in Noelle Willingham with the game’s only run in the first inning.
Willingham and Hannah Borden each had a double and single for the Bulldogs (23-9-1).
Hallie Holland had a double for Colbert County (8-19).
• Clements 11, Sheffield 0: Carly Nave drove in three runs with two hits and Clements no-hit Sheffield.
• Lauderdale County 1, Huntsville 1: Darby Childers drove in Shila Marks with Lauderdale County’s only run in the first inning in a tie with Huntsville.
• Red Bay 9, Colbert Heights 2: Emma Blackburn doubled twice and winning pitcher Journee Swann drove in three runs with two hits in the win over Colbert Heights (8-10).
• Scotts Hill (Tenn.) 7, Hackleburg 2: Braylynn Pope doubled home both runs for Hackleburg in the fifth inning.
• Elkmont 3, Hackleburg 2: Elkmont scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to rally past Hackleburg (17-13) after falling behind 2-0 in the first inning.
Braylynn Pope led the Panthers with two hits and a run scored.
• Loretto 6, Central 5: Emily Cozart doubled twice, triple and drove in a pair of runs for Loretto (7-11), while Briley Dover reached base three times and scored twice. Mycah Beth Ray and Peyon Benson each recorded three hits for the Wildcats (9-14). Ray also scored a trio of runs.
• West Limestone 7, Florence 1: Charlee Weatherford scored the run for the Falcons (5-22-1) on a walk from Asia McCroskey.
• Rogers 3, Florence 2: Rogers scored all of its runs in the third inning to edge Florence.
Piper Gooch and Erika Cooley each had an RBI for the Pirates (18-15) in support of winning pitcher Avery Lindsey.
Charlee Weatherford had two hits and scored twice, while AG Malone had two hits and both RBIs for the Falcons.
• Central 4, Colbert County 1: Peyton Benson reached base three times and scored twice for the Wildcats (9-13). Hallie Holland drove in a run for the Indians (8-18).
• Hatton 3, Northside 1: Bradyn Mitchell struck out four in a complete game and had an RBI for the Hornets (17-16).
• Tuscaloosa County 5, Hatton 3: Tuscaloosa County scored three runs in the sixth to go ahead. Kailyn Quails and Anna Potter each recorded an RBI for the Hornets.
• Brooks 7, Winfield 2: Adrianna Johnson scored three runs and Brayleigh Leone drove in a run for the Lions (23-9-1).
• Brooks 5, Buckhorn 0: Abby Herndon pitched five two-hit innings and Adrianna Johnson had an RBI and run scored for Brooks.
• South Gibson (Tenn.) 10, Wilson 1: Sadie Grace Bonds reached base twice for the Warriors (13-16-3).
• Sparkman 6, Wilson 1: Macy Brown knocked in the only run for Wilson.
• Mars Hill 5, Dyer County (Tenn.) 3: Olivia Stegall reached base three times with an RBI, and Marah Bowerman knocked in a run for Mars Hill (13-7).
• Deshler 4, Mars Hill 3: Havah Standridge’s run-scoring single resulted in a walk-off for Deshler (16-12), which also got an RBI for Kaili Congleton. Ella Embry knocked in a run for the Panthers.
• James Clemens 4, Deshler 3: The Jets scored every run in the bottom of the fifth to walk-off Deshler. Alyvia Lewis recorded two RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers.
• Smithville (Miss.) 2, Cherokee 1: Carli Sparks reached base twice for Cherokee (13-17).
--
Baseball
• Summertown 13, Rogers 5: Grayson Burleson homered and drove in four runs to lead Summertown past Rogers.
Ty Caperton had three hits and scored twice for the Pirates (10-14), while Jackson Kidd and Keeton Hines had two hits each.
• Hackleburg 10-11, Belgreen 0-7: Blaise Vickery finished with three hits and five RBIs in the doubleheader to help the Panthers (18-8) win the Class 1A, Area 14 title. Jaquan Reeder scored six times. Rush Berryman reached base seven times for the Bulldogs (10-9), including five walks in Game 2.
• Colbert County 14, Colbert Heights 2: Clay Dolan had three RBIs to lead five Colbert County (11-12) players with multiple runs driven in. Tyler Wagnon had two RBIs for the Wildcats (12-17).
• Brooks 4, Loretto 2: Christian Chatterton struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings pitched and Seth Walton got on base four times for the Lions (12-5). Carter Daniel scored a run and had an RBI for the Mustangs (12-5).
• Bob Jones 5, Florence 0: Cruz Files and Rylan Parker recorded the two hits for the Falcons (12-18).
• Sheffield 10, Cherokee 0: Ian Schnurer threw a five-inning one-hitter and struck out 11 for the Bulldogs (13-13), while Carson Dampier drove in three runs. Colton McCaig had the hit for the Indians (0-19).
• Deshler 4, Wilson 3: Jacob Alexander drew a walkoff walk for the Tigers (21-9), following Easton Fuller’s game-tying walk. Fuller reached base four times overall. Gage Wilson homered for the Warriors (11-17).
• Central 10, Hamilton 4: Jaden Smith and Hudson Haddock both reached base three times for the Wildcats (17-10). Smith also scored twice. Payton Purser drove in a pair of runs for the Aggies (11-17).
• Clements 13, Shoals Christian 1: Ashland Husainy scored for the Flame (5-11).
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 15, Giles County 13: Isaiah Bentley reached base five times and had two RBIs for the Wildcats (3-14). Kade Shultz had four hits, a trio of RBIs and two runs scored. Alex Bedford reached base four times and scored three runs.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler 7, Cullman 2: Everette Minshew blanked his opponent 10-0 at No. 1 and Deshler took 4-of-6 singles matches to beat Cullman.
--
Girls tennis
• Cullman 7, Deshler 2: Abby Wright was Deshler’s only singles winner in the loss to Cullman.
