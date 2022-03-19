Zoe Griffin won two matches at No. 1 singles as the Covenant Christian girls tennis team beat Lindsay Lane and Athens Bible on Friday.
Friday's prep roundup: Covenant Christian gets pair of wins
- Staff reports
