Deshler’s Devon Jeffreys will wrestle for the Class 1A-4A 160-pound state championship on Saturday.
Jeffreys (44-3) beat Weaver’s Caden Thornton 16-1 in a tech fall in the semifinals on Friday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville to set up a match against New Hope’s Ricky Toney (25-3) in the final. Toney won a 10-3 decision over Dora’s Delvin Taylor.
Jeffreys’ teammates, Devin Pennington (120 pounds), Brooks Balentine (138) and Ross Mills (170), each lost their semifinals bouts.
Pennington, who then lost in the consolation semifinals, will face St. James’ Braylen Corely for fifth place. Balentine, after winning his consolation semis match, will take on Alabama School for the Blind’s Daymion Winfrey for third. Mills will also wrestle for a third-place finish against Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil.
Deshler’s Brody Vandiver (285), Florence’s Matthew Pieroni (138 in 7A) and Muscle Shoals Zach Turberville (120 in 6A) each lost in the consolation bracket.
--
Girls basketball
• Wayne County 47, Richland 26: Lauren Bryant celebrated signing a basketball scholarship offer to Bethel University by scoring a game-high 15 points, leading Wayne County to the Class A, District 10 championship.
Wayne County (30-0) will host the first round of the regional tournament on Feb. 28. Jac Keeton added 12 points in the win.
• Collinwood 63, Culleoka 49: Tessa Statom scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to help the Trojans secure third place in the Class A, District 10 tournament.
Alyssa Gray scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half and Harlee Haddock also scored 15 points for Collinwood (18-12).
Maci McKennon led Culleoka with 18 points.
• Loretto 56, Lewis County 23: The Mustangs (19-7) advanced to the 2A, District 10 finals. They'll face nemesis Summertown at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Pleasant.
• Tullahoma 43, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 41: The Tigers (17-10) beat the Wildcats (21-7) in the 3A, District 8 semifinals. Lawrence County hosts Page at 6 p.m. Monday in the third-place game.
--
Boys basketball
• Loretto 61, Summertown 44: Sophomore Jaxon Roberson dropped 30 points to lead the Mustangs to the Class 2A, District 10 championship game. Loretto (19-9) will play for the title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant.
Mason Tidwell added 10 points for the Mustangs. Grayson Burleson and Kurt Butleson finished with 18 and 11 points, respectively, for Summertown.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 58, Marshall County 55: Alex Bedford finished with 13 points to lead the Wildcats (23-6) in the 3A, District 8 semifinals.
Blake Long had 11, while Jakabri Stevenson and Logan Boswell added 10 each.
Lawrence County, which trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, will play Page at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the championship. Page owns two wins over the Wildcats this year.
Jabrae Howard had 17, Jayden Hart 13 and Marcus O'Neal 12 for Marshall County (15-14).
--
Baseball
• Wilson 16, Colbert Heights 1: Jack Inman’s grand slam highlighted Wilson’s season-opening win.
Easton Wallander added three RBIs, while Gage Wilson had three hits and was one of four players with two RBIs.
Caden Hyde had the only hit for Colbert Heights.
• Hackleburg 13, Sheffield 4: Jaxon Fincher had two hits and drove in four runs for the Panthers.
Fincher also got the win with 10 strikeouts in five innings. Jaquan Reeder added two hits and two RBIs.
Sheffield managed only two hits.
--
Softball
• Brooks 8, Hayden 1: Abby Herndon pitched a two-hitter in the Lions' season opener.
Brayleigh Leone led an 11-hit attach with three hits. Karley Moreland and Faith Roberson added two hits each.
• Hartselle 13, Brooks 6: Hartselle scored eight runs in the first inning. The Lions (1-1) scored all six runs in the final inning, with three coming on Adrianna Johnson’s three-run homer. Preslie Bunch added a double.
--
Girls tennis
• Central 9, Priceville 0: Claire Eddins and Ava Hester picked up wins at the Nos. 1-2 singles matches over Micah Lindsay and Maddy Mooneyham, respectively. The pair then combined to win at No. 1 doubles over Lindsay and Mooneyham. Shelby and Macy Aldridge beat Annabel Kennedy and Addie Olsen in the No. 2 doubles match.
