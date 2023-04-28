Hackleburg pitchers Blaise Vickery and Chandler Benford shut down Lynn, and Ross Hudson delivered two key doubles to lead the Panthers to a 3-1, 3-2 second-round sweep in the Class 1A baseball playoffs Friday.
Hackleburg (23-9) will either host Victory Christian or play at Coosa Christian in the third round next week.
Vickery pitched a complete-game five-hitter in the opener, while Benford pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed only three hits in relief in the second game.
In the opener, Hudson’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning snapped a 1-all tie. Vickery added an insurance run with a single that scored Hudson.
Vickery allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three.
In the second game, Lynn scored two runs in the bottom of the first before Benford came on in relief. He struck out two and walked three.
Hudson’s double in the top of the eighth scored Benford with the go-ahead run.
• Phil Campbell 13-20, J.B. Pennington 2-0: The Bobcats reached the third round of the Class 3A playoff and will play the winner of the Lauderdale County/Westbrook Christian series next Friday and Saturday. That series was headed to a deciding game on Saturday.
The Bobcats homered four times in the opener, including a grand slam by Robby Robinson, in the five-inning win. Phil Campbell led 4-2 and scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and six runs in the bottom of the fifth to end it.
Robinson scored three runs and finished with four RBIs to lead Phil Campbell (26-6). Kyle Pace also homered and drove in three runs, while Sage Raper and Cody Quinn also hit home runs.
In the second game, the Bobcats scored 14 runs in the third inning and Eli Taylor struck out 11 and allowed only two hits.
Cam Habada, Hunter Baker and Kyle Pace combined to go 10-for-11 with nine runs scored and 12 RBIs to pace the offense. Habada scored four runs and drove in five runs. Pace also drove in five runs while Baker had four hits.
• Lauderdale County 4-1, Westbrook Christian 0-11: Lauderdale County needs a Saturday win to advance in the Class 3A playoffs.
In the opener, Skylar Tucker and Miles Edwards combined on a three-hitter and Micah Christensen’s two-run double in the fifth inning broke a scoreless tie.
Tucker pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out five.
Westbrook Christian broke open the second game with six runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth. The Tigers (17-16) managed only two hits in the nightcap.
• St. John Paul II 6-8, Brooks 4-7: St. John Paul II eliminated Brooks in the Class 4A playoffs.
In the first game, Christian Chatterton homered and Garrett Reid had two hits for the Lions.
Brooks (15-7) took a 4-1 lead after two innings on Christian Chatterton’s three-run double before St. John Paul II (22-9) rallied with two runs in the third and four in the fourth.
In the second game, St. John Paul II wiped out an early 4-1 deficit to take an 8-5 lead. The Lions pulled within 8-7 with two runs in the fifth inning but left the tying run on third base in the sixth inning and couldn’t rally in the seventh.
Christian Chatterton went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Ryland Hale added two hits and Gunner Johnson had a hit and two RBIs.
• Covenant Christian 3-4, Sumiton Christian 1-19: Covenant Christian and Sumiton Christian will play a deciding game Saturday with the winner advancing to play at Appalachian in the third round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Hunter Lopez hit a solo home run and Henry Glover pitched a two-hitter in the first game for the Eagles (14-9). Glover struck out nine and walked two.
An 11-run third inning allowed Sumiton Christian to pull away in the second game. Andrew Brackin and John Michael Basinger each had two hits for Covenant Christian.
--
Softball
• Hatton 12, Lauderdale County 4: Kailyn Quails finished a single short of the cycle while driving in six runs for Hatton (23-21). Brianna Oliver also homered for the Hornets.
Kendall Lumpkin drove in two runs and Adeline Dickerson had two hits for Lauderdale County (20-17-1).
• Wilson 4, Florence 2: Anna Simone hit a three-run double for the Warriors (19-20-3). Ty Hampton hit a two-run homer for the Falcons (6-28-1).
• Mars Hill 15, Westminster-Huntsville 4: Emma Kate Wright homered three times, drove in seven runs and scored four times for the Panthers (22-9), who also got three hits and three runs from Molly Wright, and three hits form Anna Jacobs.
• Russellville 6, Buckhorn 3: Jenna Whitfield and Haylee Rickard each reached base twice and drove in two runs for the Golden Tigers (19-22).
• Lexington 6, Central 4: Briley Allen homered and Maddie Holden reached base three times for the Golden Bears (3-22). Peyton Benson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats (10-23).
• Haleyville 7, Hale County 6: Abby Tidwell hit a three-run homer and Maddie Wilson scored twice to lead the Lions (12-20-1) in the four-inning affair.
• Giles County 17, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 2: Ella Hillhouse reached base twice and scored twice for the Wildcats (3-11) in the four-inning game.
--
Boys tennis
• Joiner/Black runners-up: Florence's Chen Joiner and Cade Black finished second in No. 2 doubles at the Class 7A championships. Vestavia Hills' Jake Anthony and Lue Bedwell beat them 6-3, 6-2. The Falcons finished fourth as a team with 15 points. Vestavia won the title with 51 points.
• Deshler's Thompson in finals: Deshler's Oliver Thompson will play in the finals at No. 5 singles Saturday at the 4A-5A championships. The Tigers are in sixth place. Brody Vandiver made the No. 6 singles semifinals.
--
Girls tennis
• Wright, Johnson lead Deshler: Abby Wright and AK Johnson of Deshler reached the No. 3 doubles semifinals at the 4A-5A championships in Mobile. The Tigers finished 12th as a team.
• Tiffin falls in finals: Russellville's Sofia Tiffin lost in two finals at the 4A-5A championships. She fell 6-1, 6-1 to UMS-Wright's Carroll-Murray at No. 2 singles. Tiffin and Peyton Parrish lost 6-2, 6-1 to Murray and Sarah Ladd at No. 1 doubles.
--
Boys soccer
• Hazel Green 5, Muscle Shoals 0: Hazel Green (16-1-1) beat Muscle Shoals (10-5-3) in the 6A playoffs.
